Walkers, snowshoers and X-country ski enthusiasts would be well served with a small slice but the province wants practically the whole pie to go to snowmobilers.
This thought is in no way a slight towards snowmobilers. The PEI Snowmobile Association is made up of some 3,000 members from across the province and they pay annual fees to use the Confederation Trail in winter.
They are diligent in keeping the trail groomed, promote safety and provide opportunities for outdoor family recreation.
No one can argue that’s not a good thing, especially nowadays when time outdoors contributes to both mental and physical well-being.
But then on the bottom crust of that pie are seniors, families and others who hesitate to walk on public roads in winter when ice builds up and traffic and snowplows make it risky to do so.
The filling of this pie is chockablock full of good things (more than 900-km of groomed trail to be exact) and ideally there should be enough to go around for everyone.
However, if that were the case the province would lose out on dollars paid by the sledders. (Never mind that it’s taxpayer money that maintains the trail and technically it is a public space.)
The sledders have more than 50 business partners who pay an annual fee to be associated with a map and signage program along the trail. Some of those businesses are here in eastern PEI. That’s certainly a positive.
They also want a safe space where they don’t have to be concerned about pedestrians. The outdoor enthusiasts share an enthusiasm for exercise and fresh air.
Pedestrians could benefit from even a short section perhaps at the end of a line, aka some meager crumbs, where they wouldn’t interfere with the sledders.
This group wouldn’t increase income for local businesses or contribute to the province’s coffers but wasn’t the point in creating the trail to accommodate the public?
As it stands right now it’s a stalemate baked into all sections of the pie.
However, the solution possibly exists already. Who holds the recipe to make it kosher?
