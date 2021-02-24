Imagine the dismay when tuning into a favourite TV show for no other reason than to titillate a COVID-weary mind and there are the characters - masked, shielded and standing board straight in salute to the pandemic.
It’s almost as upsetting as accidentally dropping the very last roll of paper into a clean albeit very wet toilet. Hopes are dashed of any kind of reprieve and the day that follows shows little promise.
Amidst a tsunami of up-to-the-minute worldwide COVID updates, wavering vaccine availability and experts alluding that we ought to be stressed, anxious and fearful of this full-blown global crisis - TV is not the reprieve you might have been looking for.
Gimme a break please.
There is no cable at my house, by choice not circumstance so available programming is limited to CTV’s analog service.
Regardless, come fall it’s often exciting to catch up on certain series that left viewers dangling from a cliff the previous spring.
Among some of the more popular drama shows are Grey’s Anatomy, which opened with a Station 19 crossover. Disappointingly the drama has resumed with the onset of the pandemic outbreak in Washington.
There is also All Rise, which this season has its characters decked out in COVID paraphernalia ... a constant reminder of the pandemic.
No break from that one either.
All is not lost however. You can always sit down to watch chuckle-inducing sitcoms such as re-runs of re-runs of The Big Bang Theory, thankfully in its final season after airing for 14 seasons.
The problem is when you get more excited about burgers being produced from grass fed cows the diversion you might have been looking for has obviously vanished.
Then there’s The View, a talk show running on CTV since 1998. It features a virtual potpourri of hosts of which each one’s goal is to shout so as to be heard above the rest. This one is actually more of an annoyance than a pardon from COVID - even though Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the panel, has always been a favourite.
For interest purposes The View is currently being filmed remotely but after everyone on the show is vaccinated they will return to the studio.
Perhaps that will ‘Aleve’ some of the monotony of overworked COVID references, visuals and long drawn out story plots that neither amuse nor stir emotions of any description.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.