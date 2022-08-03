Dear Editor:
On May 30, 2022, the Toronto Star published a contribution from financial advisor Lesley-Anne Scorgie entitled: You received CERB and shouldn’t have. Now you have to repay it. So, what are your options if you really can’t afford to?
Lesley-Anne’s tough-love advice to CERB ineligibles with few resources is basically to ‘buck up’ and face the music.
After getting clear on the amount you owe and your repayment schedule, start making plans.
Sell your valuables and belongings, collect debts from friends and family, start doing things yourself that you would normally pay others to do and stop spending as much.
The language she uses is pungent.
“Go room by room and purge…do some extra work…DIY everything you possibly can. Nails, cleaning, delivery fees…. Cash in your loyalty points…. Speak to an insolvency trustee….”
This is undoubtedly great advice to indebted miscreants who clearly knew that they were ineligible for the CERB but cashed in anyway - then blew the proceeds out the door on who knows what? Now they have to perform a belt-tightening lifestyle makeover to stay out of the slammer or bankruptcy court.
It’s hard to disagree. Get cracking, Honey!
Too bad, however, that Lesley-Anne’s pointed advice only applies to the tiniest sliver of people that the CRA had found ineligible for the CERB.
The reality is that most Canadians who did not have the qualifying $5,000 in earnings to collect CERB and who are now being asked to pay it back - and can’t - are people living in poverty.
People living in poverty don’t have many possessions and the ones that have real monetary value were likely sold off some time ago in order to make rent or buy food.
Many received the CERB who did not know that they were ineligible. Remember how confusing the rules were when they first came out? Remember the advice that they got from government staff to apply anyway even when they may not have been eligible? Remember the self-employment rules that got reversed? The GIS clawback that got overturned?
In the first blush of the pandemic scare, many who thought they were working did not get their T4’s from employers who ‘went under’ and skipped town without completing the paperwork. No T4? No Record of Employment? CRA thought balloon? Ineligible.
Still others who collected qualifying honourariums were not issued the T4A’s they required (quite legally and with the blessing of the CRA) to establish eligibility. They are eligible but CRA thinks they aren’t.
There was also a significant number of income/social assistance recipients who were forced to apply for the CERB on the off chance they ‘might’ be eligible for it only to get the bad news later.
And at the same time, these payments were summarily clawed back from their assistance payments leaving them in a deep hole, not to mention the CRA doghouse.
Subsidized renters across Canada also saw their rents being jacked up by $600 a month (30% of the $2000 a month CERB) because rent geared to income means exactly that.
Finally, many people who worried about their eligibility received the CERB because being poor in a pandemic that’s killing thousands means that you were scared silly of what might happen to you if you suddenly have no money.
So, Lesley-Anne! It’s time to get real.
People living in poverty in Canada with resources to repay the CERB don’t exist. (Say it again.)
Would they have lots of money coming back to us from friends and family? If you are missing meals, lending money to friends and family is not top of mind.
And would they be taking those well-lit photos with a newer smart phone camera that the poor cannot afford?
And the yards for cleanup must be close by just like the dogs that need walking. Transit passes are often beyond the financial reach of the poor.
Doing some consulting while living in poverty sounds like a good idea as one might be able to set that up from a shared room in an illegal rooming house. Just shell out some borrowed money for Wi-Fi, a smart phone, a computer and some advertising, tell your roommates to tone it down and hang out your virtual shingle. Funny that poverty experts never thought of that one.
Stop paying to get your nails and cleaning done. Cut down on those delivery fees. These are all good pieces of advice that people living in poverty may not know.
And cashing in those loyalty points and holding off on booking vacations? Both good ideas especially if you are facing eviction when you can’t afford rent.
The reality is that for the vast majority of ex-CERB recipients who live in poverty and who do not have the resources to repay CERB, the real answer is a CERB amnesty.
It’s not an option for the poor to embrace an elaborate fiction of a resource-laden lifestyle – especially one dreamt up by a financial advisor who appears not to understand deep poverty and what it really means to have so few resources that they cannot repay a serious government debt obligation.
Beyond this, Ms. Scorgie’s approach absolves the federal government from fixing the mess caused by its unclear and inconsistent communications and it absolves provincial and municipal governments of their responsibility in requiring ineligible social assistance recipients to apply for the CERB.
The implication is that all those who wrongly received CERB are either dishonest or unaware and that they should be punished for the poor choices they were often forced to make.
This is a classical case of blaming the victim for being victimized.
John Stapleton
A member of Campaign 2000 who worked for the Ontario Department of Social Services for 28 years
Submitted by Mary Boyd, also a member of Campaign 2000 and the PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy
