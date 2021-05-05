What is a healing circle and what is a mental health court?
In short, they are two missing avenues in the PEI justice system.
That became very evident last week in Georgetown Provincial Court when an accused person with an intellectual disability was sentenced for breach of a no-contact order.
In the end the individual was given a suspended sentence and was afforded the help of the court through a probation order which was heavily geared towards ensuring supports would be there when needed.
Even so, the ordeal of appearing before a provincial court judge is not for the faint of heart.
Time and again people come through the doors in an upheaval. Some visibly shaking as they face a courtroom of unknowns.
Okay, let me stop there for a minute. Yes, individuals who break the law need to be held accountable and, nervous or not, if found guilty of committing a crime there are consequences.
But the usual carriage of justice is not what I am disputing here.
Like it or not some people in our society need a different kind of justice and that is where a mental health court comes in.
To their credit the officers of the court in Georgetown readily acknowledged this individual needed that different kind of justice and did everything in their power to administer it.
But it could have been a much better situation if the courts were mandated to carry out justice for people with disabilities in a much more calm and even secluded atmosphere.
Now to the healing circle avenue.
A healing circle, used in many Aboriginal communities as part of a restorative justice program, is used as a way for parties to come to a consensus of how to repair the harmful results of an offence.
It is literally sitting together and talking it out. There is no confusing legalese being batted back and forth by lawyers, no anonymous victim impact statements to read, but people coming face-to-face to talk about what happened and why they feel wronged.
If either of those methods were used in the above mentioned case it would have been a much better experience for all involved.
Just some food for thought in my view from the public gallery.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.