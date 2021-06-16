The more things change, the more they stay the same.
The gruesome discovery at a Kamloops residential school has caused minds to be changed and backed up what First Nations have been telling us for decades about the abuse their people have suffered at the hands of residential schools.
But still, there are roadblocks to progress.
We have a prime minister who promised transformational change for Indigenous people. He even received a ringing endorsement from Gord Downie at the Tragically Hip’s final concert in August 2016.
You would think one of his first priorities would be to drop government court challenges against residential school survivors and children who were unnecessarily separated from their families by child welfare. Right? Wrong.
Last week the House of Commons voted unanimously in favour of a motion calling on the government to stop fighting those people. Trudeau and his cabinet, including the ministers with Indigenous portfolios, chose not to show up.
How can we make progress toward reconciliation when Canada is still telling survivors they don’t deserve to be compensated for the horrors they experienced?
Abstaining from the vote is one thing, but not even showing up is a slap in the face. It’s pure cowardice.
Speaking of cowardice, all it took for Charlottetown City Council to finally take down the John A Macdonald statue was 215 dead children.
It’s shameful that they stonewalled for so long, causing pain to PEI’s First Nations community that will not quickly heal.
As Abegweit Chief Junior Gould told me recently, it should not take a threshold like 215 children to do the right thing.
Josh Lewis
