In celebration of Island flora, biologist Kate MacQuarrie will be sharing her love of plants at Macphail Woods on Saturday, June 4.
Ms MacQuarrie will walk the nature trails of the Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead in Orwell, starting at 10 am at the nursery. She will point out common and uncommon species of flowering and non-flowering plants. Wildflowers, ferns, club mosses, shrubs - all these and more will be part of the discussion and identification.
For many years, Ms MacQuarrie has travelled different types of habitats across the Island looking for both rare and common plants. In her work with the Island Nature Trust and now as Director of the Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division of the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, she has studied dune systems, old growth forests, and everything in between. This field work has given her an intimate knowledge of both native and non-native plants.
This walk will be an excellent opportunity to learn about woodland flowers such as bunchberry and nodding trillium, as well as rarer wildflowers and ferns. There is no charge for the walk and no registration is necessary. Participants are advised to bring good walking shoes, clothing appropriate to the weather conditions, and bug protection. For more information, call 902 651-2575, check out macphailwoods.org or go to Facebook.
June 4 is also the last day of sales for the Macphail Woods native plant nursery, but potted plants are available during the week throughout the summer. Please call ahead to ensure someone is around. And the trails and the native plant arboretum are always great places to wander.
Over the years, hundreds of people have taken part in the plant workshops at Macphail Woods and become more observant of the natural world around them. This event is just one of the many nature and forestrelated walks and workshops sponsored by the Environmental Coalition of PEI throughout the year.
