The Kings County Baseball League starts its 31st year in PEI senior baseball this Sunday afternoon.
The 2020 defending champs, Morell Chevies will host the season opener in a 2 pm match against the Peakes Bombers. The Northside Brewers will play the Stratford Athletics at 4 pm. Both games are at Church Field in Morell. The Cardigan Clippers will start their 2021 campaign on Wednesday when they travel to Memorial Field in Charlottetown.
The 2020 playoff MVP Logan Gallant will lead the Chevies in their quest to repeat as champs. Also back is four-time batting champ, Scott Harper and pitchers Taylor Larkin and lefty Troy Coffin. Coffin is the longest active player in the KCBL dating back to the mid-1990s.
The Stratford Athletics are back. Randy Taylor will once again lead the A’s as they look to make it to their fifth straight final appearance. Also 2020 batting champ, Grant Grady should be back along with the pitching dominance of Jon Arsenault.
The Peakes Bombers will be looking to get back to the KCBL finals for the first time since 2017. Veteran Colin Myers, who was the league’s top rookie and league MVP back in 1998, will be returning to lead this formidable squad. Dillon Doucette has led the league in home runs for the last several years and should be a heavy favourite to repeat this year. One of the best catchers in the league, Mitchell Power will also be back.
The Cardigan Clippers are returning. Carter MacLellan will lead this young team as playing coach. His younger brother Charles will lead the pitching rotation. Ben Doucette, runner-up in last year’s batting title should lead the offense at the plate.
The Northside Brewers have been welcomed back into the league after a one-year leave of absence. DJ Dunn and Jed MacEwen may be two of the few veterans to be back with the team. The Brewers looked like they might field a younger team this year led by pitcher Issac Compton.
The Grant Thornton Tigers have requested a year’s leave of absence from the league. The league granted their wish hoping they return soon. The Tigers weren’t sure if they could get enough players to make a full year commitment. These players were all first-class and were a sportsmanlike team throughout their years in the league.
The Charlottetown Jays and the PEI Youth Selects will both be back playing a reduced schedule. Neither team will be qualified for post-season play.
The league will conclude its scheduled games on August 4 leaving some room for makeup games due to inclement weather or cancelled games.
