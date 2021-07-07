The ballfields of the Kings County Baseball League were silent over the week as all games were cancelled due to lots of rain. Three games were cancelled due to wet field conditions last Wednesday and rain all day Sunday called off the contest scheduled for Peakes.
Some stats going back a couple of weeks has Chevies’ Ben MacDougall leading the batting race by 30 points over last year’s champ Grant Grady with the Alley Stratford Athletics. Grady leads the league in base hits with 15 while teammate Ryan MacIntosh has scored the most runs with 11.
Troy Coffin is pitching better than ever with four wins to take him to the top of the league.
Morell Chevies have won eight straight and are atop the KCBL standings with a 9-1 record.
Peakes Bombers (6-2) are in second place percentage points ahead of third place Athletics (8-4). Both teams trailed the Chevies by two full games. The Bombers are sponsored by Bogside Brewery, a bar/restaurant located at 11 Brook Street in Montague.
Cardigan Clippers (4-6) are in fourth and hold onto the final playoff position. The Clippers’ sponsor is MILMac Enterprises Inc owned by Will Millar and Robert MacLeod. The construction company is based in Murray River.
The Northside Brewers (1-8) are sitting in fifth place outside of the playoffs. They are two and a half games back of the Clippers.
Two of the hottest batters in the league right now are Chevies’ Dylan McKenna and Bombers’ Jake MacLaren. McKenna is on an RBI binge in the last few games and leads the league with three home runs. MacLaren has had multiple hit games in his last four appearances with two triples in one game.
One of the best and most appropriate names in the league this year is Nolan Ryan in his first year in the KCBL. Ryan plays with the new look Northside Brewers.
Future games - Hoping the weather gods are a little more friendly this week. Three games are slated for Wednesday evening. All have 6:30 pm start times. It will be a huge game at MacDonald Field in Peakes when the two top teams (Chevies and Bombers) clash. Stratford will host the Clippers at MacNeill Field. The Brewers travel to Memorial Field for an almost must win against the Charlottetown Jays.
Northside is back at Memorial Field on Friday evening with a doubleheader with the PEI Youth Selects. Game one starts at 6:30 pm.
One game is on tap for Sunday with Morell heading to Cardigan for a 2 pm matchup with the Clippers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.