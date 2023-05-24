KCMH consultations underway with public input slated for December 2023 Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email May 24, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Public consultations for new KCMH set for December 2023. Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Public consultations on master planning for the new Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague are expected to take place in December 2023.Consultants began engagement with Health PEI last month, said Everton McLean, a communication contact.An audit of all the sites and current services is complete. “Now consultants are meeting with a physician lead and management lead in each service area to get an overview of the functional planning,” he said.“(The leads) will be going through what their perspective is on programs, the space that is used for those programs and what they see as being the ideal use in the future as they plan it out.” That step is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023.From August to December broader consultations and more detailed master planning will be developed.“People will be able to provide input then on that framework before it becomes a plan,” he added.Specifics on where the new hospital will be built are not part of this initial planning stage.In 2021 $13.3 million was listed in the capital budget for the new hospital with $750,000 for planning and design to be spent in the 2022-23 fiscal year. 