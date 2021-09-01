It came as no surprise that the first tasting booth to sell out at the first annual Seaside Social were the lobster rolls, but the chowder booth came in at a close second, said Chef Jesse MacDonald, one of the organizers of the fundraiser for Kings County Memorial Hospital Foundation.
With a heavy-hitting crew of 10 local volunteer chefs, he said all the tasting stations at the event held earlier this month on the Montague Waterfront served up mouthwatering local fare.
While the 200 guests went away with full bellies the real winner of the evening was the foundation. A whopping $60,000 was raised.
“It just goes to show what a vibrant business community we have here in the Three Rivers area,” Mr MacDonald said.
Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle was also involved in the organizing.
He said ticket sales were brisk right from the get-go.
“Everyone wants to get behind the hospital because it is such a big part of our community,” Mr Deagle said.
Foundation president Roberta Hubley said there is no doubt it will be a big boost to the hospital. All are hoping the obvious community support will show health care officials just how important the facility is and the need to keep it viable.
Mr MacDonald is looking forward to hosting the event annually.
