Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle says a roof replacement at the Kings County Memorial Hospital is necessary now despite plans to build a new hospital in a few years.
Mr Deagle said the current roof has been leaking for years. He compared it with the need to continue maintaining your current vehicle before buying a new one.
“The new hospital construction isn’t going to start until 2025. That’s when the money is allocated in the capital budget,” he said. “People might look at it and think why are we (doing this), but we can’t have the roof collapse on the existing hospital while we’re building a new one.”
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) posted a tender for the new roof and envelope repairs - which involves replacing the existing metal siding - on May 5, with bids closing May 26. A completion date of October 30, 2022 is specified.
A DTI spokesperson said the existing roof slope does not allow for full drainage, which creates large pools of water. Insulation will be added to the new roof to increase the capacity to resist heat flow.
The roof replacement comes on the heels of other renovations to the interior of the building.
These include: a new reception area, kitchen upgrades and a new heat exchanger, which are planned to wrap up in June.
That work comes with a price tag of around $1.25 million, the department said, which is up from an estimate of almost $1 million in October.
Mr Deagle said hospital staff are excited for these upgrades to finish and he expects the changes to the entry area to make a difference.
“There was really no privacy when you came in (previously). You were standing there (at the front desk) and providing all your sensitive medical information and history, for anyone in the general public to hear. This will provide a proper admitting system with the proper privacy in place.”
When the upgrades began, KCMH administrator Edna Miller said the work would alleviate “long-standing concerns” about the patient registration space.
Visitors and patients have experienced an increase in registration time during the renovations, particularly when the admitting space was relocated to work around construction, and the number of seats in the ER waiting room was reduced. There is now one general admitting desk and another one in the emergency room area.
Meanwhile, Mr Deagle said the province continues in the early stages of planning and design for the new hospital, but no decision has been made on where it will be located.
Health PEI’s capital budget earmarks $13.3 million in funding for the hospital redevelopment and most of that, $12.5 million, is for fiscal years 2025 through 2027 according to the province.
