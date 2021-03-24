Rome wasn’t built in a day and PEI’s new mental health facilities won’t be built overnight.
But credit is directed where it’s due and it’s heartening to see construction has begun on the multi-building site to replace the aging Hillsborough Hospital.
The plans for the new facility look promising. Unit 9, the psychiatric wing in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, will be folded into the new hospital where it belongs and it will have an emergency department dedicated to mental health.
This progress is a step in the right direction, but government shouldn’t rest on its laurels. There is still the problem of putting together the mobile mental health crisis units.
The recent announcement that Island EMS will take the lead in the project is not acceptable.
With all the talk and self-praise by government for finally integrating mental health and addictions services, it is odd they would then throw in a new program completely detached from the integration.
It is a government program that should be government led. A private company should not manage a government program. Trained mental health professionals need to take the lead.
There is room for the private sector in delivering some services. Lennon House is a prime example.
The difference is the long-term recovery home was not a program conceived by government. It was a private enterprise to begin with and they want arm’s-length support.
As for mobile mental health? It’s a program government supposedly worked on since 2018 when it was handed federal funds.
So it is nothing short of bizarre the province would hand the reigns over to Island EMS at the 11th hour.
Long story short, government needs to continue on the path of providing up-to-date mental health services for all Islanders in crisis.
Charlotte MacAulay
