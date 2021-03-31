Dear Editor:
A few days ago The Washington Post reported there are much fewer children who died of flu this year. Before COVID-19, flu caused a lot of deaths worldwide every year. However, people realized the danger of COVID-19 and started wearing masks and washing their hands frequently. Surprisingly, many people say they did not catch any cold or flu after wearing masks and washing hands frequently. In my opinion, people should keep wearing masks during flu seasons if they feel uncomfortable and sick, even after the pandemic passes.
People should consider taking some measures to prevent spreading diseases such as COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold. In hospitals, doctors and nurses have worn gloves and masks for many years. This is because such methods can efficiently prevent the virus from spreading. Thinking about doctors and nurses, wearing masks and washing hands frequently are easy and effective ways to reduce public infections.
For people who feel uncomfortable and tired, for example, staying up too late, they should wear masks and wash their hands frequently when walking on the street or shopping in a market. By doing so, people may save themselves from getting infected when their immune systems are weakened. People who are sick already should consider wearing masks more seriously to prevent spreading diseases.
I strongly suggest people not give up personal hygiene even if the pandemic ends. This is not only for ourselves but also for others’ wellness.
Sincerely,
Haoyu Wang,
UPEI student
