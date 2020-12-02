It was an unnerving weekend on PEI after the Island’s first positive COVID-19 case in a school was announced on Saturday - a male student at Charlottetown Rural.
Many Islanders held their breath upon learning of a positive case who attended the biggest school on PEI, rode the bus, played hockey and went to a packed fast-food place twice. There was all kinds of potential for exposure to the virus.
Before long, there was a huge lineup in the southeast of Charlottetown, with dozens upon dozens of vehicles lined up outside the testing clinic on Park Street. It was so busy Health PEI opened a temporary testing site in Stratford.
On Sunday, the province announced 1,100 tests had been conducted since the positive case was announced, and every single one was negative. We breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Our front-line health care workers had to be exhausted by the end of the weekend. It’s not just the testing, which was fast and furious into the night. There’s also the aggressive contact tracing that revealed 70 close contacts of the positive case. There are the self-isolation checks.
There is plenty our health workers are doing behind the scenes, under the direction of Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison, to keep Islanders as safe as possible from COVID-19. It’s something we should all be grateful for.
Recent developments serve to underscore a message Dr Morrison has been hammering away at recently: keep your circle of contacts small. By the time someone tests positive, it could be too late.
Let’s look at an example. A family member of mine was at one of the exposure locations relating to the Rural student, at roughly the same time. Thankfully, he tested negative. But it could have gone sideways in a hurry if he was positive. Before Dr Morrison’s announcement, he had spent time with a friend who works at a nursing home. You can see where this is going.
The diligence of the CPHO in communicating important information to Islanders is a key cog in the fight to keep the virus at bay.
Since a person can be contagious for a week or more before the onset of symptoms and a positive test, this is a virus where we can only work backward. When you have a cold or flu, you usually know pretty quickly and can plan accordingly. Not so with COVID-19.
If you were to test positive today, how many places and people have you exposed? Think about it.
Aside from people you live with and co-workers, where else did you go? Every stop is a possible exposure site, and anyone you had close contact with could also be exposing others on their own errands.
Being proactive is the only way to shut down the virus. As we enter the Christmas shopping season, it’s going to be critical to keep working together on this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.