Researchers say it's tempting to interact with the friendly beluga whales frequenting eastern PEI waters this month but a cold shoulder could help keep the endangered species alive.
“It’s quite the experience,” said Tyler McGillivray, a deckhand who watched a beluga that followed his lobster boat and crew for hours as he fished in Cardigan Bay.
Mr McGillivray has been fishing for about a decade and has seen porpoises and other whales but never a beluga.
“It was like he wanted to play with us, almost like a dolphin,” Mr McGillivray said.
The beluga swam beside their boat looking to play with buoys, flicking its tail and blowing bubbles.
“We were going about 30 km an hour and he was keeping up with us, it was incredible.”
Belugas have been sighted in Mt Stewart, Colville Bay, Cardigan Bay, off Panmure Island and near Cape Bear.
Tanya Wimmer, executive director of MARS (Marine Animal Response Society) said there have also been sightings in the Southern Gulf along Nova Scotia shores and right up to Cape Breton.
“It’s not a question of is there more than one, it’s a question of is it four or five or more vagrant whales.”
A pair of belugas spotted and reported in Colville Bay were distinct from another that drew crowds of curious onlookers to Mt Stewart in late May. The beluga there snacked gaspereau running up the river.
“That beluga has a particular deformity in its spine that makes it very easy to identify,” Ms Wimmer said, adding a group of researchers in Quebec based along the St Lawrence have known that whale for at least 12 years.
The belugas from the critical habitat in an upper estuary of the St Lawrence migrate into the Northern Gulf and sometimes venture into the Southern Gulf.
Ms Wimmer said vagrant belugas travelling alone without their pod this far south this time of the year is an irregular occurrence but not entirely uncommon.
Researchers are currently looking for answers to many questions such as: Do they return to their pods and their home in the upper St Lawrence? Do they survive once they separate from their pod? What happens to them for example.
Ms Wimmer said it is incredibly tempting to interact with belugas.
“It goes against our human instinct to ignore them, they’re almost magical and they are exceptionally curious and social mammals.”
But she insists, aside from snapping a photo from a distance it’s important to give the animals a cold shoulder.
“It’s important not to encourage bad behaviour or behaviour that could endanger the whale.”
If these whales receive lots of attention from people on shore the mammal may be attracted to an area such as a harbour where it could be struck by boat propellers or become tangled in fishing gear. Similarly, if a whale finds lots of social interaction with those on fishing boats it might make a habit of swimming up to the vessels near propeller blades and gear.
Ms Wimmer said the social interaction could also prevent the whale from reconnecting with its pod which would certainly negatively affect the population.
There are only about 900 belugas living in the St Lawrence region and the species is considered endangered.
Véronique Lesage, a research scientist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said researchers expect the number of belugas is declining.
From the 1980s until around 2008, between 0 and 3 dead calves would be reported in the region per year. Since 2008, four or more calves have been reported dead each year.
Ms Lesage said there are a few potential reasons for this. Food shortages might be one reason or sound pollution created by boats could be another.
Belugas find their food and see (so to speak) through acoustics, Ms Lesage said. With more noise it may be more difficult for the calves to find and catch dinner. Young whales would be particularly vulnerable as they develop their food finding skills.
The strength of the mothers and their ability to birth without hiccups might be other reasons for the increase in deceased calves.
Ms Lesage said measures are in place to protect belugas such as boat restrictions in some areas and requirements in other areas for boats to slow down to reduce noise.
She noted successful regulation of PCB (chemical once widely used as a coolant in electrical equipment) in 2008 and certain substances that were regulated in the 1970s has been linked to a reduction in a type of cancer belugas suffer.
Ms Wimmer said taking clear photos of belugas from a distance and reporting sightings can be extremely helpful for research. To contact her organization, call 1-866-567-6277 toll-free.
