Dear Editor,

Thank you so much for the article on Norman Douglas (Dougie) Nicholson who died in the Korean War (1950-1953). I want to say that without the information provided by several local people, I would not have been able to have assisted Bob Fischer with his research. Many thanks go to Marion Clark, Vernon Nicholson, George Beck, Richard Llewellyn, Phyllis (Nicholson) Crockett and Betty Nicholson, and a very special thanks to Kenny MacDonald who has kept Dougie’s memory alive all these years and kept in contact with Dougie’s family in Saint John.

