Thank you so much for the article on Norman Douglas (Dougie) Nicholson who died in the Korean War (1950-1953). I want to say that without the information provided by several local people, I would not have been able to have assisted Bob Fischer with his research. Many thanks go to Marion Clark, Vernon Nicholson, George Beck, Richard Llewellyn, Phyllis (Nicholson) Crockett and Betty Nicholson, and a very special thanks to Kenny MacDonald who has kept Dougie’s memory alive all these years and kept in contact with Dougie’s family in Saint John.
Without Kenny’s involvement, this article would never have been written and Dougie would have been forgotten in his hometown. Thanks also to Susan MacLeod who allowed us to take pictures of the collection plate at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church which was dedicated in Dougie’s memory by his family. A special thanks as well to the Robertson Library at UPEI for online access to PEI newspapers, a little recognized resource that is invaluable to researchers of Island history.
Dougie was the youngest son of Mr and Mrs NJ (Norman J) Nicholson and was brought up on Nicholson Street in the house his father built and in which the late Athol Robertson recently resided. He had three brothers, Harold, Claude and George, and one sister Eileen, Mrs Temple M Llewellyn. Harold and Claude, like their father, Norman, were mechanics. Norman, and later Claude, operated a garage on Main Street North. George was a well-known local artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.