Once November rolls around many annual goodwill projects begin to take centre stage.
It is sad to see one event that has been a staple since the early 1970s, the Lions Club Georgetown senior’s dinner had to be cancelled.
With upwards of 120 people attending, organizers say they can’t possibly host the event with the public health restrictions in place.
They hope to revive the event next year.
This year has been different in many aspects. However, events such as toy drives, Christmas Box campaigns and various other fundraising efforts for people in need are initiatives that must not be cancelled or postponed until 2021.
Many volunteers who organize and help with these campaigns know the projects will be even more important in 2020.
COVID-19 has brought with it unprecedented unemployment that continues to persist for many.
Money is scarce and with the holidays looming the financial pressure will be on for parents and caregivers.
It is heartening to see local organizations and individuals forging ahead with these projects despite pandemic restrictions altering some of the ways they will be carried out. Of course it comes as no surprise really as these volunteers have always put the needs of the community first.
Let’s hope those who have been generous to donate to these causes in the past will still find ways to do so this year.
Charlotte MacAulay
