Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy said her actions in reaching out to residents throughout the pandemic shouldn’t be considered heroic by any means.
Nevertheless Mayor Dunphy was lauded by council at the town’s February meeting last week after being named to receive a Covid Warrior Coin.
“We are all family here, really, and we want everyone to stay as safe as they possibly can,” she said.
CAO Shelley LaVie said the mayor was constantly looking for ways to make sure residents knew what was happening when it came to the pandemic.
From checking in with seniors to obtaining public health signage for businesses in various languages to fielding calls from residents concerned about ferry traffic, the mayor took a leadership role, Ms LaVie said.
“I did get quite a few calls from people wanting to know ‘can I do this? or should I do that?’” Mayor Dunphy said.
It has been a long two years since the first lock-down due to Covid took place and still the mayor is making looking in on residents a priority.
For the past two Christmases she went to the homes of 80-plus seniors to personally deliver a Town of Souris calendar and Christmas card with a note wishing them well.
Meeting those same residents out and about later she received positive feedback.
But seniors weren’t the only individuals on the mayor’s radar.
Town staff and a volunteer visited the workers who reside in the former Colville Manor building to offer help with using the community gardens.
However, when the residents said they were much too busy to tend to a garden the mayor and staff dropped off a gift of herb and tomato plants to them. A note on the bag was written in English, Spanish and Chinese.
During the uncertainty surrounding Magdalen ferry traffic in the town the mayor also thought it important to keep people informed.
“We helped to organize, along with the Eastern Chamber of Commerce, information both in English and French to be available for residents and travellers coming to Souris as to what businesses were available by phone, for curbside delivery and delivery to designated points,” Mayor Dunphy said. “This helped our businesses tremendously as it kept our businesses and their staff working.”
Covid Warrior Coins are an initiative of Doctor Trevor Jain to recognize outstanding leadership, initiative and hard work of multiple Islanders and organizations who have gone above and beyond during the ongoing response to the pandemic. The coins are awarded in partnership with PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry. Presentation ceremonies are currently on hold.
