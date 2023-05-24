I was pretty excited to host a mini reunion of the last three people I hosted Canada AM with last July. We had always kept in touch since we went our separate ways seven years earlier.
We had a great time, and at the end, we all agreed we should do it again next year. You know how that goes though, life can get in the way of things. But not with this crew! So this July, we’re doing it again, and we decided to throw it out to some of our other former co-workers we’d be meeting in PEI. Our expectations weren’t too high, because people have summer plans, and we were asking all these Ontario-based folks to make the trek here.
To our delight, 16 people answered the call. Now it’s a party! Some of them have not been here since Heather and I had our wedding celebration in 2007. One producer has not been here since we did a live remote the day Regis and Kelly taped their show in Charlottetown, that was 2010. Two had not been here since we did a show when Will and Kate came to PEI in 2011. And one had not been here since my last PEI remote, back in 2016. Needless to say, a lot has changed on our Island since then so the question became what are we going to do?
Several things crossed my mind. I mean there’s the obvious, enjoy the beach. Hopefully most of our beaches will be open to enjoy by then. In fact, hopefully the deck in front of Richard’s Fresh Seafood at Covehead will be rebuilt by then. The popular pastime of wharf jumping at Covehead is likely a no-go. And that got me thinking. If you talk with anyone outside of PEI, the lingering effects of Fiona don’t register one iota. That’s not unexpected. We’re living with it, and my Ontario friends are 1,600 kilometres away. Out of sight, out of mind.
So I’m thinking, maybe I’ll take them on a bit of a tour to see how Fiona continues to impact us. We could start with a quick tour of where trees ‘used to be’. For example there used to be a tree here, and there, and one over here, this was a grouping of three huge trees, two over there, one here, one there, two more here, one there and another couple over there. That’s just my yard. This massive section of dirt is where my lawn used to be. I read Maritime Electric removed 40,000 trees from power lines, but another 10,000 still need to be trimmed away. Our neighbourhood features many of those 10,000, but then I realized there’s no rush in doing this. Apparently ‘urgently’ removing these overhanging trees will be going on for another seven to 10 years, and I’m sure another hurricane or two will assist in that removal going forward.
Sure, I could pivot to other ‘new things’ on PEI since they were all here last. Who wouldn’t enjoy whipping through the roundabouts on St Peter’s Road (what are there, eight to 10 now?) like a boss driving a go-kart at their favourite track. We could head back to Montague to any gas station to show how a litre of gas is 12-15 cents cheaper in Ontario. And, for anyone thinking of moving here and opening a business, there’s the empty, but cavernous Bed Bath & Beyond location. But, I should keep this a positive experience so I’ll just pivot back to great PEI tourist attractions. And, it’s off to Thunder Cove Beach we go to see Tea Cup Rock ... oh, right.
