Jeff Hutcheson

I was pretty excited to host a mini reunion of the last three people I hosted Canada AM with last July. We had always kept in touch since we went our separate ways seven years earlier.

We had a great time, and at the end, we all agreed we should do it again next year. You know how that goes though, life can get in the way of things. But not with this crew! So this July, we’re doing it again, and we decided to throw it out to some of our other former co-workers we’d be meeting in PEI. Our expectations weren’t too high, because people have summer plans, and we were asking all these Ontario-based folks to make the trek here.

