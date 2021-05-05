Our house is packed with healthy food. My wife Heather’s lifestyle of proper eating and regular exercise has served her well. Just the other day she made some kale chips by baking kale leaves and garnishing with Tahini. She loved them as a healthy snack. I wondered what else there was.
She cooks with things like large flake nutritional yeast, makes cauliflower naan bread and in the fridge I spotted Coconut Milk Vegan Delight, which I believe to be some form of yogurt. I also found grain-free peanut butter snacks with honey, but they turned out to be dog treats. Odd, since we don’t have a dog.
The point is she’s an extremely healthy eater, and I’m not. Not even close. But she’s patient with the way I eat. She often makes subtle ‘suggestions’ about my diet, and I often agree. Apparently agreeing with, then implementing suggestions, are two different things but I like to think I try.
We regularly get take-out to support local and make dinner time easier on the home front. One of the things I like to get is sushi. We get it two or three times a month. On a couple of occasions I’ve eaten a double order and later paid the price with a too full tummy and restless sleep. The problem is I don’t learn from past mistakes.
Last Thursday Heather was going out so I ordered up some sushi. She wisely ‘suggested’ that perhaps a double order wasn’t the way to go, after I told her I had made a double order. I agreed, and as I was driving to get the sushi, I was trying to think of what else I could eat, because I knew just one serving wouldn’t be enough.
Then it struck me like a bolt of lightning.
I quickly diverted to the nearest bakery and picked up a beautiful cherry pie. Brilliant. This way, I could eat a smaller amount of sushi, then vanquish the rest of my hunger with a wonderful piece of freshly-baked pie. If I had to justify buying the pie, I would just say I hadn’t had a cinnamon bun in months.
Since Heather had seen the pie before leaving, I had to be careful how much I ate. Clearly it would be easy for her to just casually check the box to see how much was missing when she got home. I don’t think she ever does this, but my thought process is to cover all the bases. So, I had one pretty normal slice of pie for dessert. But, my friends, that was not the end of it.
Friday at lunch I finished the sushi, and afterwards? Yep, pie. Heather and I went out for a light dinner Friday night. I had a personal size pizza, with no dessert. When I got home? Yep, pie. I was watching TV late Friday night and felt a bit peckish, pie it is!
On Saturday morning Heather was out and I had my typical eggs and bagel breakfast, with, guess what ... a small piece of ... pie! In this case you have to make sure you rinse your plate off properly because leftover pie crust sticks out on a plate with egg yoke and bagel crumbs. Finally, on Saturday evening Heather brought me home a chicken breast pita for supper, and I wondered what I would have for dessert. No I didn’t! Pie ...
Now, the pie is gone. You know how sometimes a ‘suggestion’ can be made with one simple look? Right. So now just trying to figure out when my next piece of pie will be.
