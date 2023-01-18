I defy anyone to have no feelings upon hearing of the 37-year-old mother of three young children who died in the emergency department in Nova Scotia after waiting for six hours for medical care that wasn’t forthcoming while she writhed in pain on the waiting room floor. Were it not for the security guards bringing her a blanket and water, she would have felt no mercy from hospital personnel in her dying hours. Thank God for those security guards who have no medical training.
The husband says he doesn’t blame the staff, he blames the system. I wish it was that simple. The health care system is very broken. It’s broken in Nova Scotia, and it’s broken here on PEI. I fear we will eventually have an inexcusable death in an emergency department here on the Island if things don’t change drastically. The ‘system’ and ‘staff’ is people. And as a generalization, the staff (the people) are very angry and burnt out. Angry and burnt out by a system (the leaders) that is ineffective and incompetent.
Both of my parents died here on PEI in 2000 and 2005. At the time, I was living in the States where health insurance is required to obtain health care. I bragged frequently to my contemporaries about the wonderful health care my parents were receiving while they were scrambling to patch together adequate health care for their parents, often paying out of pocket for same. And the health care system is far worse here than it was 17 years ago.
I contend one of the biggest reasons nothing is changing (except getting worse) is too many people are too willing to accept what’s going on. The number one reason people change jobs is because of the boss. However, since Health PEI is the ‘boss’, people can’t change jobs - unless they leave PEI as there’s no place to go. Unless you head for the DVA, which some nurses did to the great consternation of Health PEI. But that organization can only absorb a finite number of nurses. People stay and become embittered. They start working ‘good enough for government’. They have the protection of the union and know exactly what they have to do and not one thing more. And since it seems many jobs on this Island are obtained not by what you know, but by who you know, the ‘powers that be’ often place people in power that have no credentials relevant to the position.
I worked as an addictions counselor and my supervisor’s supervisor was a dietitian. Huh? Yes, a dietitian. And I resigned my position when a new supervisor was brought in who had no experience in mental health and addictions. That made no sense to me, particularly since I have a master’s degree in counseling. And we were told she would be counseling clients within three months! It almost seems that in places where the system isn’t broken, administrators are working to break it more.
I don’t know what all the answers are, but I sure know the answer is not in remaining silent. People need to start questioning the leadership. What is the leadership doing to improve the health care system? People need to start telling the right people when things aren’t going right before it gets to the point of someone’s death. I learned a very valuable lesson as a young woman. I was admitted to a hospital in Nashville for a serious respiratory illness. The nursing care was abominable. My assessment was the management of the unit must be terrible as I suspected the poor nursing care was due to morale problems. I wrote a letter of complaint to the hospital. It was polite. I gave concrete examples. A couple of years later, I was seeing my doctor for the last time before moving back to the north. When I told him of my plans to move, he thanked me for the letter I wrote to the hospital. I was stunned. He’d never mentioned it before. He told me because of my letter, there had been a change of management on the unit and a number of nurses had been let go. I was astounded! Apparently, my letter was the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back”.
You never know when your voice will make the difference. But you sure won’t know if you don’t speak up. That young Nova Scotian woman with three young children who died? Her name was Allison Holthoff. She never should have died. I am so sad and angry about her death. Let’s not forget it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.