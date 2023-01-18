I defy anyone to have no feelings upon hearing of the 37-year-old mother of three young children who died in the emergency department in Nova Scotia after waiting for six hours for medical care that wasn’t forthcoming while she writhed in pain on the waiting room floor. Were it not for the security guards bringing her a blanket and water, she would have felt no mercy from hospital personnel in her dying hours. Thank God for those security guards who have no medical training. 

The husband says he doesn’t blame the staff, he blames the system. I wish it was that simple. The health care system is very broken. It’s broken in Nova Scotia, and it’s broken here on PEI. I fear we will eventually have an inexcusable death in an emergency department here on the Island if things don’t change drastically. The ‘system’ and ‘staff’ is people. And as a generalization, the staff (the people) are very angry and burnt out. Angry and burnt out by a system (the leaders) that is ineffective and incompetent. 

