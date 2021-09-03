As Emily Gregory and Trevor Gallant patrol the streets of Souris watering the many planters and flower beds, and taking care of the garbage, these town employees can put on a lot of miles.
Ms Gregory has been doing the job for 22 years and Mr Gallant for the past three.
Ms Gregory has no plans to retire anytime soon and is proud of the difference their efforts make.
“People mightn’t notice a bit of garbage lying around, but once you tidy that little stuff up everybody notices when it’s clean,” she said.
Back when she first started the job she was picking things up by hand, bending each and every time.
“If you bend down to pick up a piece of paper you don’t think a whole lot about it, but try doing that hundreds of times in a day,” she said.
It wasn’t long before Ms Gregory realized that wasn’t going to be sustainable so the late Sterling MacDonald, who was head of maintenance at the time, soon rigged up a ‘picker’ for her. He put a nail on the end of a stick, but as creative as it was, that first model didn’t work so well on the sidewalks.
Over the years adjustments were made to the homemade models and now the workers use the conventional grabbers designed specifically for the job.
Mr Gallant says there are times when he catches himself squeezing his hand in the motion used to operate the grabber long after his day is done, especially if he sees litter.
Ms Gregory said being part of the town staff feels just like being with her second family. She has seen a lot of councillors come and go over the years.
The two are a familiar sight in their reflective vests and while it isn’t part of their job description, they often stop and chat with locals and tourists alike.
Just recently a visitor stopped to tell them,“This is one of the cleanest towns I have ever been in.”
There are also many days when people thank them for picking up the litter.
“You know you are appreciated when things like that happen,” Ms Gregory said.
As the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, she can see the results of more people being out and about.
The garbage bins scattered around the town would have needed emptying once a week last summer, but that task needs to be done more frequently nowadays.
“The more people, the more mess and the more garbage,” she said,
Sometimes the bins at the Fisherman’s Memorial near the Madeleine Ferry terminal can be emptied multiple times in one day.
As satisfying as it is to keep the streets clean Ms Gregory and Mr Gallant enjoy the gardening aspect of their job even more.
It was a challenging summer with a deluge of rain in July and then frequent dry spells in August.
Even so they have been able to coax the flowers in the planters and gardens to grow to top form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.