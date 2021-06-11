The garden plot and raised beds next to the Eastern Kings Community Centre are yet to be tilled for the coming season, but members of the Eastern Kings Senior Neighbours Club are looking forward to a bountiful harvest come fall.
Last year the gardens were bursting with tomatoes, peppers, zucchini and cucumbers planted with fall pickling classes in mind, but when Public Health regulations didn’t allow events to take place, much of the produce was shared and sold at Elliott’s General Store.
The club has existed in one form or another for the past four decades, longtime member Margaret Ching said.
From monthly luncheon meetings, to card nights, to baking classes and hosting presentations from other community organizations, the members are always finding interesting ways to stay connected with one another.
“It is popular and everybody looks forward to seeing what everybody else is doing,” Ms Ching said.
Minnie Campbell, who has been an active member for close to eight years, said the club is just one aspect of the whole community working together.
She points to the partnership with Eastern Kings Community Centre where the club has its own space as an asset for everyone.
“The community helps everybody and we all stick together,” Ms Campbell said.
“What one doesn’t know someone else will, or they will find someone willing to help.”
This past year has challenged some of the events the club’s members had planned, but they figured how to keep community connections while following Public Health directives.
In one instance they quashed plans to host a dinner for seniors in the community over 80 and chose instead to home deliver lobster suppers.
During the summer months scheduled activity winds down for the 35 club members.
Living in a predominantly farming and fishing community leaves little room for much leisure activity during the planting and harvest season.
But in the fall there are plans to start up regular potlucks for members and they hope to revive the pickling sessions, along with other courses.
Another project for the fall is aimed at bridging generations.
Members are going to purchase children’s books to bring to Down to Earth Childcare. The hope is to spend some time reading to the children and perhaps even sharing a lunch or two.
