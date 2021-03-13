The theme of International Women’s Day this year was #ChoosetoChallenge, and Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) has been challenging the injustices and difficulties faced by rural women for more than 90 years. A key way they do this is through Advocacy; as a non-governmental organization (NGO) in consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council since 1948, and the League of Nations Nutrition Council before that, ACWW has sought to raise the profile of rural women, showing the world their unique position in food systems and what they have to offer by way of addressing global food insecurity.
That effort is now under the leadership of Islander Marie Kenny, who is chairperson of the United Nations Committee for the Associated Country Women of the World. Under her leadership, the UN committee of ACWW has deepened this working relationship with UN agencies by their election to the NGO Liaison Committee and by a COVID-19 survey initiative which has been recognized by UNESCO as a critical policy intervention.
“Women have always been agents of change, they have been in the forefront, on the side line and in the back picking up the pieces after disaster happens,” Ms Kenny said. “Experiences both negative and positive have an impact on who we are but they do not define us. We have the right and the responsibility to seek change, then become the challenging force to make it happen.”
The day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once said “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist, nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”
Ms Kenny has dedicated a large portion of her life to supporting, advocating and raising funds for health, education and social initiatives for women. She received the Senate of Canada’s 150th Anniversary Medal. This is awarded to Canadians actively involved in their communities who, through generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work, make their hometowns, communities, regions, provinces or territories a better place to live. Ms Kenny has also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteerism, and the PEI Premier’s Craft Award.
She has used her leadership ability to inspire individuals to be the best they can be and to give back to the community both locally and globally. Her latest adventure with ACWW has seen their advocacy impact increase, along with member engagement with UN processes and events.
On March 18, ACWW will host a virtual parallel event for the Commission on the Status of Women, which will be the first time in history that every ACWW member has access to this level of advocacy.
This International Women’s Day, ACWW joined the global community in choosing to challenge the continued inequalities faced by rural women, and calls on rural women everywhere to be informed, take their place in local, state, and national offices, vote in elections, and engage with the international processes that affect their futures, and therefore, the future of everyone everywhere.
