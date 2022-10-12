A two-time price increase in a matter of days last week saw consumers pay 12 more cents for much-needed fuel for their generators.
At the same time as many as 8,000 households across the Island were in the dark - off the grid since Hurricane Fiona ripped lines and smashed power poles.
Any increase in the price of gas in such a challenging time is callous - a despicable disregard to every person on this Island.
The math is simple. It costs in the neighbourhood of $30 to $40 per day to run a generator. On day 13 (last Thursday) of darkness that totaled around $455 and for many the total continued to climb.
That’s even if you shut the gas-fired power source off in the overnight hours and used it sparingly during the day.
Shame on IRAC. Shame on the province for not responding to this travesty.
IRAC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that administers a number of provincial statutes dealing with economic regulation and hears appeals under provincial planning, tax and residential rental property legislation.
In plain English it’s a group of six people whose mandate is to make decisions for the good of the people. (You be the judge)
Meanwhile Maritime Electric and power crews from out of province, along with our own Department of Highways workers, put in long grueling hours to restore power. While many Islanders had theirs back within days others were faced with the reality it would take two weeks more or longer.
Red Cross has offered $250 to help out Island households. A fine gesture but it doesn’t come close to paying for the fuel it took to keep fridge/freezers running to preserve precious food stocks.
The reality is Islanders were forced to spend money budgeted for groceries, perhaps Christmas or other essentials on gas to exist in their homes.
To add insult to an already stressed society small businesses now have the green light to add a surcharge on credit card transactions (Visa and Mastercard) this month to offset their fees. If they choose to do so.
Businesses share in the struggle following on again-off again closures during COVID and like everyone else, they are simply trying to survive.
Anyone living paycheque to paycheque and using a credit card just to get by could quickly get into serious financial trouble.
You can’t take blood from a stone but when it comes to protecting your family you will squeeze it till it breaks - and that’s where many Islanders are right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.