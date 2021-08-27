The first-ever Island Rock Camp to be held in eastern PEI taught eight local kids how to sing, play instruments and have a whole lot of fun.
Some of the students had never played an instrument before the camp, but on Friday they wowed parents with their rendition of classic rock tunes in a concert at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown.
The kids performed We Will Rock You by Queen, Zombie by The Cranberries, Takin’ Care of Business by BTO and I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty.
The camp was made possible with a donation from the Eastern Graphic Community Charity Fund, as well as the Caitlin Rochon Bursary, the Brad Oliver and Carla Johnston Bursary and the Eastern Graphic Bursary. It was a joint project of Island Rock Camps and Cloggeroo, the Island Folk Festival.
Students taking part included Finlay Mullally, Gabriel Poggio, Sitota Harris, Emery Whiteway, Neala Murphy, Alan Dunphy, Simon Zavo and Cameron Wilson.
They learned from Island musician Andrew Waite, frontman for Andrew Waite and the Firm, as well as Nick Gauthier, Nikki Waite and Jaime Hunter.
