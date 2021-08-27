We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

group shot

To kick off the concert, the kids stomped and clapped their way through Queen’s We Will Rock You. Taking part from left are Finlay Mullally, Gabriel Poggio, Sitota Harris, Emery Whiteway, Neala Murphy, Alan Dunphy and Simon Zavo. Hidden behind his fellow performers is drummer Cameron Wilson. Josh Lewis photo

The first-ever Island Rock Camp to be held in eastern PEI taught eight local kids how to sing, play instruments and have a whole lot of fun.

Some of the students had never played an instrument before the camp, but on Friday they wowed parents with their rendition of classic rock tunes in a concert at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown.

The kids performed We Will Rock You by Queen, Zombie by The Cranberries, Takin’ Care of Business by BTO and I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty.

harris

Sitota Harris was one of the vocalists during an Island Rock Camp concert at the Kings Playhouse on Friday. The kids performed songs by Queen, the Cranberries, BTO and Tom Petty. Josh Lewis photo

The camp was made possible with a donation from the Eastern Graphic Community Charity Fund, as well as the Caitlin Rochon Bursary, the Brad Oliver and Carla Johnston Bursary and the Eastern Graphic Bursary. It was a joint project of Island Rock Camps and Cloggeroo, the Island Folk Festival.

on stage

Finlay Mullally, left, Sitota Harris, centre, and Neala Murphy belt out the words to Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down during an Island Rock Camp concert on Friday at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown. The concert marked the end of a week of learning how to sing and play music, and was the first Island Rock Camp to be held in eastern PEI. It was held in conjunction with Cloggeroo and made possible by a donation from The Eastern Graphic and several bursaries. See more on page 12. Josh Lewis photo

Students taking part included Finlay Mullally, Gabriel Poggio, Sitota Harris, Emery Whiteway, Neala Murphy, Alan Dunphy, Simon Zavo and Cameron Wilson.

They learned from Island musician Andrew Waite, frontman for Andrew Waite and the Firm, as well as Nick Gauthier, Nikki Waite and Jaime Hunter.

