There is something inherently smarmy in secretly taping a conversation. But that is the reality Premier Dennis King unwittingly faced when he sauntered to a home in his constituency of Brackley-Hunter River in search of a vote.
The clear point of the tape was to embarrass the premier with hot button questions. A politician with the life and professional experience of Dennis King should easily dance around such queries. One was framed around ‘The trans situation’ - a reference to right wing anger over a drag storytelling event for children in Georgetown. A second questioned the relevance of CBC.
Rather than dance, King fell hook, line and sinker delivering responses that would make Maxine Bernier, leader of the ultra right wing People’s Party of Canada, weep with joy.
To the trans question, he said: ‘In a perfect world, be happy with who you are.” Followed by: “You don’t gotta drive everything down everybody’s throat. And if they disagree, that’s fine.”
The strident, intolerant response contradicts kumbaya rhetoric delivered to a leader’s forum on equity. When he knew the cameras were rolling he gave a generous, tolerant answer. When he thought they weren’t ... well, it’s shove it down your throat time.
In a mystifying second rant, King declared he ‘hates’ CBC and wouldn’t be upset if Compass were taken off the air.
Something north of 60 per cent of Island households tune into Compass, PEI’s only newscast, every night. For many it is the primary source of news. King’s response contradicts comments made early in COVID when the local newscast was cancelled by CBC headquarters and he demanded its return.
Now the premier is insulting tens of thousands of viewers, and all employees of CBC, with his doorstep tantrum.
It is important to say I don’t think our premier holds ultra right wing views. I don’t think he really wants CBC closed. King’s issue - and it’s a growing challenge - is he wants to please everyone, so he parrots back what he thinks someone wants to hear.
Maybe the premier is starting to believe his own press (nothing says ego like a diesel bus to chauffeur you around when Islanders are hard pressed to put gas in the car and home heating fuel in the tank).
There is too much anger and hatred in our province for the premier to be playing both sides. You can’t have a public view and then deliver red meat specials when you think no one is watching.
It is neither leadership nor what Islanders expect of their premier. Whether Dennis King recognizes it or not, the first job of premier is to defend the most vulnerable.
Every voter interaction in an election campaign is a mini job interview for a position that pays $163,800 per year. King isn’t sitting with his buddies in the rink, he is applying to lead this province. And recently he has repeatedly failed to show the moral integrity demanded of the position.
He failed to defend the most vulnerable not only with his attack on the trans community but with his partisan decision to throw away the best-practice based approach of selecting a site for the long overdue safe injection site, in favour of a political decision that prioritizes electing a PC candidate.
Now that’s smarmy. Islanders may die because of it.
And look at how dismissive King was of very troubling tweets uncovered from the PC’s District 17 candidate. The tweets should have been flagged in vetting. They should have disqualified her from running.
Not for Denny. She must be doing something right, he quipped, because that’s what they did to me, in reference to misogynistic tweets he wrote prior to becoming party leader.
What an awful justification for keeping a candidate.
Collectively Dennis King is making it easy for Islanders to question his integrity and ask which version of the premier will show up to any event or discussion. Maybe it’s the pressure of the campaign, or maybe it’s King still trying to feel comfortable in the job, while being true to who he is.
Regardless, it is not a good harbinger for a second term.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
