Paul MacNeill

There is something inherently smarmy in secretly taping a conversation. But that is the reality Premier Dennis King unwittingly faced when he sauntered to a home in his constituency of Brackley-Hunter River in search of a vote.

The clear point of the tape was to embarrass the premier with hot button questions. A politician with the life and professional experience of Dennis King should easily dance around such queries. One was framed around ‘The trans situation’ - a reference to right wing anger over a drag storytelling event for children in Georgetown. A second questioned the relevance of CBC.

