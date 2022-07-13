Never underestimate the ability of the Department of Social Services and Housing’s to blame others for its failure to provide safe, reliable and empathic support to the most vulnerable in society.
Brad Trivers, whose best before date as the minister responsible is long past due, is now explaining away his department’s failure to conduct an internal review following the death of Donnie Handrahan in late 2021. The minister continues to describe the department’s response as an internal review. There is no process in place for it to conduct an internal investigation.
Instead you have the minister playing word games, hoping to give the image of leadership. The opposite is true.
Handrahan drowned after failing to obtain a shelter bed at Deacon House, operated by Health PEI, November 3. In our Through the Cracks exposé we reported on the night of his death he had threatened to jump off Hillsborough Bridge if he did not obtain a shelter bed. He did not get a bed. His body was found hours later in the river. The cause of death was determined as drowning but undetermined if accidental or suicide.
Health PEI did not conduct a review. It described Handrahan’s death as tragic and dodged accountability by stating the six beds at Deacon House were first come first serve. No concerns were raised by a lack of communication between Deacon and Bedford MacDonald House or the Department of Social Services and Housing and Health PEI on Nov. 3.
This is exactly what is wrong with the system.
One arm doesn’t know what the other is doing, and the other arm doesn’t give a damn.
Both Brad Trivers and Health Minister Hudson are apologists for a system that too often shrugs its shoulders when systematic failure, like what Donnie Handrahan experienced, occurs.
Both ministers have lost public trust and must be shuffled or removed from cabinet. The problem is Premier King has delayed a much needed shuffle because of the slim bench strength of his caucus, with Mark MacLane the most likely backbencher to advance to the cabinet table.
The premier needs a hard refresh, including new ministers Social Development and Housing, Health and also Finance where Darlene Compton has shredded her reputation with condescending comments urging Islanders to tighten their belts, while she and other cabinet ministers enjoy taxpayer supplied perks.
The premier can only deal with what voters give him. It’s slim pickings.
The first priority of any minister of Social Development and Housing must be to ensure adequate accountability and oversight. On this most basic score, Brad Trivers has failed miserably.
When Salvation Army reduced services at Bedford MacDonald House, including failure to open two overflow beds until days after Handrahan’s death, Trivers’ department stood by and did nothing.
A similarly lethargic response was seen when the Army’s inadequate delivery of transitional motel housing was exposed. The units are intended for able-bodied clients ready to live independently. Instead, those with significant mobility and addiction issues were plunked into Queens Arm Motel. Clients told us Salvation Army failed to provide required oversight.
If Brad Trivers wants to do something productive, cancel Salvation Army’s multi-million dollar contract. It is an organization not suited to deliver transition or emergency housing in 2022.
But he won’t. His department has abdicated responsibility to a Christian organization with a lengthy history of discriminatory and penny-pinching allegations against it by clients. The King Government routinely believes Army over those in need of support.
Ultimately government is responsible to protect its citizens, an obligation Social Development and Housing has repeatedly failed.
When we exposed many of these issues, the public response was shock and outrage. Given Trivers glib explanation to The Guardian it seems the minister has learned nothing and has no interest in building an efficient, effective and respectful system.
And until that happens, the most vulnerable will continue to be let down by PEI’s political masters.
