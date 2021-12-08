Down East Auto team action Monday was a full night as always. I wish I had paid more attention to the score in Scott Annear’s game as I have never seen him move so fast to remove the numbers from the scoreboard. Tammy Dewar, Rachel Collier and Tracey MacLean made short work of Scott, Leo Holland, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane.
Island Construction mixed had a very close game between Kevin Champion, Carmelita MacKenzie, Jason Matheson and Janice MacBeth. Their opponents were Wayne Chaisson, Erinn Chappell, Dwayne MacKenzie and Gaylene Nicholson. Wayne made a beautiful draw in the 8th to tie the game.
Oh how the tides can change! In Wednesday night competitive Keith Nabuurs, Bennett Crane, Robert Donahoe and Adam Nabuurs were struggling. Their opponents, Wayne Chaisson, Chris O’Brien, Dwayne MacKenzie and Jay Adamsson were in control until Keith scored a five-ender and it was all downhill for Wayne after that.
In Thursday night toonie night we had a battle of the sticks. Randy Messett and Bill Power battled Alvin Blue and Howard Kerwin. At one point I thought they were going to use the sticks as clubs but cooler heads prevailed and the game ended in a tie.
Also on Thursday, Catch The King of Clubs night, the pot went to Lester MacDonald but once again the King stayed safe. The jackpot is now worth over $20,000.
