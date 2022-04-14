Lorne McDonald of the Montague Lions Club spreads out the 10 cards remaining in the deck at Thursday’s King of Clubs draw at the Montague Curling Club. The card selected was the 9 of Hearts, so the jackpot is estimated at $38,000 for this week.
As the Catch the King of Clubs jackpot has climbed north of $30,000 in recent weeks, the funds continue to help the community during difficult times for many.
The weekly Thursday night draw started in 2014 and raises money for both the Montague Lions Club and Montague Curling Club.
This year in particular, the proceeds have been important for the curling club which struggled to pay its bills during a Covid-related shutdown in January.
The fundraiser also gives people a night out to socialize, which can be harder to come by during the pandemic. Although the event has briefly paused during circuit breakers, for the most part it has continued throughout Covid.
Lions Club member Lorne McDonald, who has been conducting the draws since it started, said the trivia and draw every Thursday at the curling club help bring people together.
“It’s an all-around good fundraiser. It’s a social night, especially with Covid. Instead of going to somebody’s house and visiting, they come here,” he said. “I enjoy it. It’s my social night out (as well).”
Along with helping the curling club stay viable, the money raised enables the Lions Club to help people in the community through projects like their annual Christmas dinners and toy drives, or last year’s donation of reusable water bottles to schools across Southern Kings and Queens County.
Although Mr McDonald noted volunteers are harder to find these days, there remains a core of hard workers who keep organizations like the Lions Club going. A former King Lion, he estimated he’s been with the club for around 35 years.
As for the King of Clubs draw, the jackpot for this Thursday’s draw is up to $38,000. Adam London won $1,323 last week but the card drawn was the 9 of Hearts. Nine cards remain in the deck.
“Everybody’s got hopes and dreams and we’re trying to make them come true,” Mr McDonald said with a laugh.
In January 2021, the largest jackpot ever was won by Felix Walker of St George’s, who took home more than $92,000 after the deck had been whittled down to four cards.
