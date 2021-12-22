Sherren MacKinnon, Bev Harding, Susan Watts and Stephanie Perigo played an awesome back-and-forth game Monday against Preston Higginbotham, Robert Campbell, Bob Martin and Tom Perigo. It was right down to the last rock for Preston to take the win.
There were another couple of good draws in Souris last Tuesday. One pitted brother against brother. Glen Coffin along with Clint Ching, Paul MacDonald and lead David Fraser outscored Travis Coffin, Martin Cheverie, Sheila Coffin and lead Susan Cheverie. The only complaint that was heard was Clint asking Paul how come he wasn’t sweeping hard. To which Paul replied he was resting up for Wednesday night in Montague. Talking to Cara Eastman and Bev Thomas and they said there is still room for more curlers. Good time to think of getting a half-year membership and come out for a little exercise and fun.
On Island Construction mixed night I felt so bad for Scott Annear; it was almost like school yard rules. Mindy Johnston and Linda Roach were short-handed so without any discussion Phil MacDonald, Robyn MacDonald and Shelley Rice all said at the same time, “you guys can have Scott.” Phil went on to win this game. I wonder what will become of Scott after this.
I couldn’t believe it, in Wednesday competitive, after a week of trash talk, Dale Hume failed to show up for his game against Alan Munro even though I think Dale’s team of Paul MacNeill, Ryan Lowery and Matthew Clarey upgraded by adding Travis Murphy. Phil MacDonald, Paul Morrison, Ernie Mutch and Alan Munro held strong against Paul.
The King of Clubs draw saw another jump in the weekly pot with Brian Harding winning $839 but failing to find the King. The draw will take a break over the holidays and will start up again on January 6.
