Felix Walker has always been impressed by the community work the Montague Lions Club takes on and recently he was very happy to contribute to the cause.
Mr Walker of St Georges recently won $92,140 in the King of Clubs draw, a fundraiser shared by the Lions Club and the Montague Curling Club.
“The day I got the cheque I was thinking in my mind, ‘I want to do something good’,’’ Mr Walker said.
Last week, donning his new Montague Lions Club cap and hoodie complete with his name embossed on the sleeve, Mr Walker was front and centre for the cheque presentations his donations helped to fund.
The club matched Mr Walker’s $10,000 donation and also decided to leverage it for further donations.
“The Montague Lions Club will be making a $10,000 donation to the IWK. Also, Ronald McDonald House is currently planning a new facility close to the IWK and our club intends to give $10,000 to the Lions District N1 to roll into a larger fundraising proposal, Lions Club International,” Lions Club President Leonard MacDonald said.
“It’s our hope this will allow the district to leverage even more funding for the Ronald McDonald House project.”
Mr Walker never dreamed his donation would have such a huge impact.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” he said.
Adam Ramsay, relationship manager with the IWK Foundation said it is the type of donation you know will have a positive impact on the lives of patients at the regional children’s hospital located in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
“The donation will go into the urgent priority fund and could be used for anything from research to equipment to programming for patients,” he added.
Mr MacDonald said there are a lot of families from PEI who rely on the IWK and on using Ronald MacDonald Houses for accommodations.
“Ronald McDonald House provides a home atmosphere for them when they are over there,” Mr MacDonald said.
The Lions Club motto is “We Serve” and what better way to serve the community than to help people in times of medical need, he said.
Mr MacDonald gives credit also to the broader community that plays the King of Clubs weekly draw and to the many volunteers with not only the Lions Club, but also the curling club make sure the Thursday night draw is a successful event each and every time.
(0) comments
