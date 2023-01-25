Much public discussion is taking place regarding the threatened permanent closure of the Collaborative Care Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital with the straw man argument put forth of usage numbers being low so the medical service is not justified. Meanwhile, the more critical issue of maintaining a viable acute care hospital in West Prince is conveniently overlooked.
The truth of the matter is that one essential component of an acute care hospital is 24/7 access to emergency medical service capability. For example, if an elderly in-patient at Western Hospital is being treated with an admitting diagnosis of pneumonia, they may incur a cardiac arrest because of age or pre-existing conditions. With this circumstance, a physician, or at least a paramedic must be close by to perform timely life-saving medical intervention.
If however the goal is to gradually close a hospital in a fashion that is not noticeably abrupt, the King government is well on its way through the piecemeal removal of essential acute care components that discourages the health care team, and deflates public confidence in the hospital facility. Here’s how it happens:
* Chronically understaff doctors to the region with eight physician equivalents to fulfill the work of 12.
* Eliminate the designated doctor complement of 12 to avoid accountability (This effort failed.).
* Understaff nursing and health care workers forcing intermittent ER service interruptions.
* Offer “temporary” telemedicine rounds to replace hospitalists which are standard elsewhere.
* Fail to match the compensation enticements or job security at WH offered at PCH and QEH.
* Restrict decision-making to behind closed doors, shutting out public concerns and input.
* Offer a new medical clinic to the community as a consolation prize for closure of the hospital.
Premier Dennis King is failing his pre-election promise to maintain the emergency room at Western Hospital. The King government approach to health care in West Prince, whether by design or neglect, is a recipe for closure of Western Hospital, and a clear and present danger to the long-term viability of acute care and emergency medical services in West Prince.
It’s well past time the King government opened up the process by holding public meetings to hear from West Prince residents so as to better understand the health care service they need and deserve.
