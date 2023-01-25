Much public discussion is taking place regarding the threatened permanent closure of the Collaborative Care Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital with the straw man argument put forth of usage numbers being low so the medical service is not justified. Meanwhile, the more critical issue of maintaining a viable acute care hospital in West Prince is conveniently overlooked.

The truth of the matter is that one essential component of an acute care hospital is 24/7 access to emergency medical service capability. For example, if an elderly in-patient at Western Hospital is being treated with an admitting diagnosis of pneumonia, they may incur a cardiac arrest because of age or pre-existing conditions. With this circumstance, a physician, or at least a paramedic must be close by to perform timely life-saving medical intervention.

