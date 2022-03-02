On-ice action at the Montague Curling Club this week saw Jan VanIderstine, Brian Harding and Randy Messett rebound to take the lead against Kathey MacLean, Barry MacDonald, Jason MacDonald and Ryan MacPhee. In the sixth end Kathey dug in her heels and scored three to win.
Shane MacDonald, Darlene London, Jeff Shaw and Nichol Phillips were rolling high in Tuesday night’s Mixed League overpowering Wayne Chaisson, Erin McDougall, Dwayne MacKenzie and Gaylene Nicholson.
Arrived in Souris at the end of the first draw. It was completely full. The second draw had just one open sheet. There were a lot of close games. Had a chat with Cara Eastman and she told me the Lobster Trap is cancelled for this year.
But some good news is the Kings County Cup will be hosted by Montague April 1-3. Last time it was played the two clubs finished in a tie. Souris is looking for eight teams with at least one female on the team. So get your team registered. Also they are taking individual names of people to make a list of teams looking for players.
In competitive action in Montague on Wednesday the sharp-dressed team of Paul MacDonald, Clint Ching and Ian MacDonald had things under control. Thomas Annear, Morgan Clarey, Pat Doherty and Connor McCarthy may need to invest in team bling to help get their act together.
Also in Montague Bev Harding, Ann MacDonald and Bob Martin had a nail-biter Thursday night. They went up against Preston Higginbotham, Stephanie Perigo and Benny Nabuurs. It was tied coming home with Bev facing two stones and she had to make a hit to win. I’m not sure the shot was exactly as planned but she still won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.