In the few months it has been operating, the RCMP’s new Street Level Drug Unit (SLDU) in Kings County is finding a new level of sophistication in the way drug dealers communicate.
Corporal Glenn Dudley said much communication now goes through various smartphone apps. However, that reliance on technology also helps the police because their tech crime unit can decipher those methods.
“It’s unbelievable the data a mobile device contains. There are all kinds of ways individuals try to avoid detection. It keeps us sharp,” he said.
The drug unit costs $423,529 per year, according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety. The province covers 70% of that amount and the other 30% is paid by the federal government.
There have been two busts in Kings County since the SLDU, which also includes Constable Dave Weatherbie, began operating.
On July 15, the unit arrested a 55-year-old Albion Cross man while conducting a search warrant of a residence. Police seized a quantity of what was believed to be cocaine, along with an unsecured firearm. The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation.
On August 1, the SLDU stopped a vehicle in Brudenell as part of an ongoing investigation. More than 40 grams of what was believed to be cocaine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia. Two people were charged September 29 with possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Cpl Dudley said he hopes news of those busts will discourage people thinking about dealing drugs for an income.
“Unfortunately, there’s lots of overdose deaths happening with young people and when they see these media splashes, it could be that voice saying, ‘this career path may not be for me.’”
The focus is on disrupting drug operations, while recognizing these busts aren’t likely to bring down the suppliers.
“At the street level, obviously we’re not taking down the head of the snake, but we’re sending a message that by the time it gets to Kings, we’re going to come looking for you.”
It can be hard to get family members of the addicted to provide evidence, but the SLDU uses confidential informants and building trust to get the information it needs.
Cst Weatherbie has worked major drug files in the past in a plainclothes capacity, having worked in every province.
Cocaine is more prevalent in Kings County than it was when Cpl Dudley was previously here in 2017, but it’s more expensive, he said. Meth and opiates are the most common in the area. According to the RCMP, making one kilogram of meth produces about six kilograms of toxic waste.
“If there’s money to be made, it doesn’t matter the commodity that’s being sold,” he said. “It’s, ‘this person has an addiction, I’m going to exploit that and get every penny I can out of them.’”
