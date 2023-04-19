The Kings County Kings hoisted their first U18 AAA provincial hockey championship trophy in 18 years last Wednesday night in Alberton.
With a 5-4 win over the Alberton Regals, the Kings took the best-of-five championship series three games to two.
Head coach Kenneth Nicolle said the team has had some rough years and it was nice to be on the other side of it.
“There were a lot of excited kids, a lot of excited parents, and definitely four excited coaches too,” he said.
The Kings trailed 4-2 after two periods in Game 5, then roared back with three unanswered goals in the final eight minutes to win it.
Rowan Walker of Montague scored the winner with 2:08 remaining after a faceoff win by Rylan MacEwen of Morell.
“Then the celebration was on,” Nicolle said.
In the second intermission when they were down by two, assistant coach Nolan Irving delivered a positive message to the players, telling them it would only take two good shots to tie it up. The other assistant coaches are Cory Deagle and Jacob MacEachern.
Cameron Myers of Alberry Plains and Mason Power of Peakes scored to tie the game before Walker’s championship clincher.
Power led the Island league in scoring this year and was named playoff MVP, with 22 points in 10 games. He had two goals in the deciding game and Thomas MacEachern of Cardross added one in the first period.
Micah Pollard of Murray River made 48 saves on 52 shots and Nicolle said he played a crucial role in the final two games of the series.
“He was sensational. He kept us in it for most of the game until we finally got our act together in the end.”
Alberton led the series 2-1 after three games, so the Kings’ backs were against the wall. They pulled out a 10-5 win in Game 4 in Souris on April 10 to force Wednesday’s winner-take-all matchup.
“Playing at home in front of all those fans, I think the fans willed them to that win,” Nicolle said.
The Kings had 11 players returning from last season, which made a big difference this year.
“We had really good goaltending all year. Our defence was really strong,” he said. “We lost in the Spud (tournament) in overtime and they were still hungry from that, a little mad, so that helped too.”
Along with Power, the team’s standouts this year included MacEachern, captain Ryan Steadman of St Peter’s and goalies Pollard and Jackson MacDonald of Cardigan, the head coach said.
Power, Steadman and MacEachern were named to the league all-star teams.
Four players were in their last season of minor hockey and Nicolle said they were “pretty fired up” in the second intermission realizing this was their last game.
The Kings made it to the final after another hard-fought five-game series in the semifinal against the Mid-Isle Matrix. They closed out that series March 29, while the Regals defeated the Central Attack in the other semifinal.
Nicolle said the fan support in Souris was terrific this year, especially in the playoffs where the Eastern Kings Sportsplex was filled with 600 to 700 spectators for the last three home games.
“I’d say it’s the most people a lot of them have ever played of” he said. “It definitely made a difference for the kids. They’d look out the dressing room door to see people lining up for seats (before) warm-ups.”
The team is thankful for the community support and the work put in by the Souris rink staff, he added.
