The Kings County U18 AAA Kings are Island champions after the fifth and deciding game against the Alberton Regals went down to the wire. The Kings scored three unanswered goals in the third period, including the winner, for a final score of 5-4 in Alberton last Wednesday night. The Kings had been down 2-1 in the series and forced Game 5 with a 10-5 victory in Souris on April 10. Members of the team include Micah Pollard (Murray River), Ryan Steadman (St Peter’s), Connor Gotell (Georgetown), Aiden Wilson (Vernon River), Spencer Miller (Murray River), Mason Power (Peakes), Ethan Lowe (Murray River), Cameron Myers (Alberry Plains), Drew MacDonald (Peakes), Jesse Osmond (Souris), David Sibbick (Cardigan), Matthew MacLean (Morell), Ryan MacLaren (Morell), Rylan MacEwen (Morell), Rowan Walker (Montague), Tyson McGrath (Morell), Thomas MacEachern (Cardross) and Kale McInnis (Souris). Missing from the photo is goalie Jackson MacDonald (Cardigan). Affiliated player Ethan Keenan dressed for the final game. Also in the photo are head coach Kenneth Nicolle and assistant coaches Cory Deagle, Nolan Irving and Jacob MacEachern. The team’s manager was Laureen Steadman. Heather Moore photo

The Kings County Kings hoisted their first U18 AAA provincial hockey championship trophy in 18 years last Wednesday night in Alberton.

With a 5-4 win over the Alberton Regals, the Kings took the best-of-five championship series three games to two.

From the left, assistant coaches Jacob MacEachern and Nolan Irving, head coach Kenneth Nicolle and assistant coach Cory Deagle joined the boys in the celebration.           Heather Moore photo
Kings County Kings defencemen Rylan MacEwen (20) and Tyson McGrath (22) battle for the puck behind their net while goaltender Micah Pollard (1) looks on. Alecia Gallant photo

