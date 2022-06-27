Emergency vehicles on scene

The RCMP and Murray River Fire Department responded to Monday's fatal accident in Murray River. Heather Moore photo

A 27-year-old male from Kings County passed away Monday morning following a single-vehicle accident in Murray River.

Kings District RCMP Sergeant Shaun Coady said the driver and lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Around 7:20 am, RCMP were notified a vehicle had left the road on Route 4 at the intersection with Route 17.

“It appears the vehicle failed to negotiate the turn and went off the roadway into a wooded area,” he said.

Sgt Coady said as of Monday afternoon the cause of the crash had not been determined and an RCMP collision reconstructionist was continuing to investigate.

The Murray River Fire Department also responded to the early-morning scene.

The accident shut down Route 4 from the end of Point Pleasant Road to the Murray River turn (Jack Ferguson’s corner) until about 12:30 pm.

The man’s identity wasn’t released by press time Monday.