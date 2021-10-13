Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy says the eastern PEI rural transit routes that have began operation are great news for rural towns like hers.
The northern route links Souris to Charlottetown, as well as other communities along the way.
Mayor Dunphy said the five stops in Souris should be sufficient to serve anyone who wants to use the service. Those include IGA/Home Hardware, Tim Hortons, the CTMA ferry terminal, the Souris Food Park and the former Platter House. She noted some in the capital may use the route to visit Souris as well.
“It’s a great initiative for the Island, to connect the rural areas to Charlottetown. We have a lot of seniors here who maybe don’t have their own vehicle, or if taking a day trip they don’t want to have to drive, especially in the wintertime.”
Mayor Dunphy said she doesn’t know why there is no connection to the Three Rivers area, but hopes it will be added in the future. Some Souris residents have doctors in Montague.
The other route connects the Three Rivers area and points west to Charlottetown.
Route fares will be $2 under the partnership between the province, T3 Transit and the Kari ride-sharing app. The province is spending $2.4 million on the project, including $1.6 million from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action to subsidize the fares and $800,000 from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
The northern route has primary stops in Souris, Fortune, St Peter’s, Morell, Mount Stewart and Bedford. It also includes optional stops (which must be requested) in Rollo Bay, Scotchfort and York.
The southern route connects Georgetown, Montague, Union Road, Mount Albion and Charlottetown. Secondary stops include Brudenell, Cardigan, Pooles Corner, Vernon River, Cherry Valley and Stratford.
However, there is no link between the two routes. It does not connect Souris and Georgetown, for example, or Morell and Montague.
Premier Dennis King told The Graphic the goal is to add more routes based on demand.
“Whether or not there’ll be a direct bus from Murray Harbour to Morell, I don’t know, but there will be linkages I think in the long-term plan.”
Usage data will also determine whether existing routes will be extended to places like Eastern Kings or Murray River.
As early as January, another route will be added in western PEI linking Tignish and other communities to Summerside. Both ends will connect to the existing County Line Express route connecting Summerside and Charlottetown.
The premier said the plan is for all buses to be electric eventually, though none will be in the beginning. The new electric school buses will be used outside school hours. Some of the buses to be used are wheelchair accessible.
A major motivation for the rural transit project was to reduce transportation emissions to help with the province’s goal of becoming net zero.
“This is something we heard loud and clear that is greatly needed for the continued renewal of our province,” the premier said.
St Peter’s mayor Ronnie McInnis, meanwhile, said the route will provide an easy way for visitors who fly into Charlottetown to connect to the Magdalen Islands.
“A lot of people in the area work in Charlottetown and travel back and forth. With the price of gas going up, you could cut your budget fairly well travelling by bus.”
He feels it would be hard to tie in a connection between the two routes, in terms of the scheduling.
Transportation Minister James Aylward said further additions to the system will be determined by ridership numbers and input from users.
“We’re really confident that with the subsidization bringing the fare down to $2, it’s going to increase the demand for people getting on the bus.”
Mr Aylward said users will contact Kari to book their ride, which is then sent to T3 followed by an estimate of when the bus will arrive.
He added Kari will eventually be recruiting drivers to transport people from their homes to a pickup stop.
