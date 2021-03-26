For their first hockey game since the end of PEI’s circuit breaker, it was an exciting night.
Erin Morris of Montague and Abbey Gordon of Murray Harbour won awards before the puck dropped, then helped their Central Storm teammates earn a thrilling 3-2 double overtime win over the Mid Isle Wildcats in Game 1 of the PEI Under-18 AAA Female Hockey League playoffs on March 15.
Morris was named the league’s Top Defenceman, while Gordon was named Most Sportsmanlike Player. Along with Jayda Gordon of Murray River, they make up the Kings County contingent on the Storm roster.
Morris, who also made the league All-Star team on defence, had a goal and eight points in 21 regular season games this season.
The 17-year-old said it was nice to get the recognition after a long year and she didn’t expect it at all. She said making quick passes is a strength of her game.
“I find I move the puck well and I like the open ice,” Morris said.
The game was only two days after the end of PEI’s most recent circuit breaker, which allowed practices but not games.
“It’s hard to get your game going and get in a good flow,” Morris said. “(In Game 1) it took us probably a period and a half to get used to playing again. We just had to get our legs back under us.”
She said she didn’t think the playoffs would even be allowed to happen.
“We’re really lucky. I’m happy we get to keep playing,” she said.
The opener against Mid Isle was surprisingly competitive after the Wildcats lost all 25 regular season games this year. The third team in the league, the Western Wings, are waiting to play the series winner in the final.
“We knew it was going to be close in Game 1,” Morris said. “Once you get into playoffs, it’s a whole different season.”
Gordon said it was an exciting but “super nerve-wracking” game to be part of.
She said it was an honour to be named Most Sportsmanlike Player prior to the game, especially because the award is voted on by the other teams’ coaches.
“My coach told me I am a hard worker and play a fast, aggressive game while keeping disciplined.”
The winger said her game is based on speed. She posted four goals and six points in 23 games this season.
Both girls are in their final year of midget. Gordon said if she was born two weeks later she would be eligible to play again next year.
Many players on Kings County teams also got year-end awards. At the Junior B level, two players from the Eastern Maniacs were recognized. Jesse McGrath won the Most Sportsmanlike award, while Lucas MacAulay made the Second All-Star team on defence.
In Junior C, the Georgetown IceDogs dominated the awards. Ty Peardon was named league MVP, Sammy Docherty was Top Defenceman and Michael Jenkins led the league in both goals and points.
All three of those players made the First All-Star team, while goalie Sumner Pippy-Docherty and forward Cam White made the second team.
In the PEI Under-18 AAA Male Hockey League, three players from the Kings County Kings were recognized. Gabe Hartlen was named league MVP and made the First All-Star team at forward. Earning spots on the Second All-Star team were goalie Drew Chapman and defenceman Alexander Dixon.
