When Jeanette Verleun was six years old she decided someday she would be a doctor.
That dream has finally come true a couple of decades later as the now Doctor Verleun has come home and is the newest family doctor in the Montague area.
“As I grew up, right outside of Montague, it wavered here and there, but generally it has always been the plan,” she said.
It was a long road though. Her studies took her to five of the 10 provinces.
She graduated from McGill University in 2011 with a nursing degree and came home to work, but as time passed she decided to reach for her dream and applied to medical school, graduating from Dalhousie in 2018.
“I love medicine for the patient connection, the science-meet-real-life and the variety I see every day,” Dr Verleun said.
Being back home is just where she, her husband David MacDonald and their three young children want to be.
Even so it was a bit of an extended route as the couple had their three children while navigating medical school, but they are here now embedded in the community.
“It is lovely being back,” she added.
Dr Verleun started a “slow practice rollout” the last week in October.
She is a family physician working out of the Montague Health Centre and her practice includes inpatient and emergency room coverage at KCMH.
“Being in a small town, I know everyone wants and deserves a family doctor, and recruitment has been hard all around PEI,” Dr Verleun said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.