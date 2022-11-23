As Canada faced heavyweights Belguim at the World Cup in Qatar, eastern PEI soccer builder and Belgium native Joe Spriet was cheering on the Canadians Wednesday.
He grew up in Belgium before moving to PEI years later and playing a major role in growing soccer in Kings County.
Canada made the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and lost 1-0 to Belgium in their first game, with a strong performance that kept it close.
Mr Spriet said he would be a winner no matter the outcome.
His family moved from West Flanders, Belgium to southern Ontario in 1949 when he was 10 years old. In 1968, he and his wife Irene moved to Valleyfield to farm tobacco. They now live in Montague.
As a lifelong soccer fan, he helped build the sport in eastern PEI. It was relatively new then, but in recent years youth associations are booming with registrations.
Mr Spriet played the game in southern Ontario, as part of a team of Belgium immigrants that played squads of immigrants from other countries.
When they moved to the Island, he was asked to help build soccer locally by someone who had heard about his involvement in Ontario. Coaching was a big part of that.
In 1978, Kings County’s first youth soccer team was formed in Valleyfield. Within a couple of years there were at least half a dozen teams.
He said he was involved for close to 10 years while his son was playing, including as part of the executive of Kings County Soccer.
“I had more knowledge about the game than most in the area. I enjoyed it and made it my duty to help out.”
His tobacco company sponsored the Eastern Eagles tournament for years while that was still allowed. Once that stopped, he said they continued to personally support the sport financially to keep it going.
Later on, he made a huge contribution to local sport as president of the host society for the 2009 Canada Summer Games. It was intense at times, but he enjoyed it.
Some of the men’s soccer games that year were played at the Eagles complex, including the gold and bronze medal games.
In honour of his contributions to those Games, the province established the Joseph Spriet Scholarship Award, valued at $5,000.
As for the World Cup, he wasn't conflicted about Wednesday’s opener between Belgium and Canada.
“I can’t lose this match. I have to support Belgium and I have to support Canada,” he said.
In spite of that he hoped the red and white could pull off an improbable victory.
Canada surprised many by finishing first in CONCACAF (North and Central America) World Cup qualifying, including upset wins over the US and Mexico.
But they are an underdog at only their second World Cup ever, drawing a tough group against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.
“We drew a hell of a group. But look at what we did against Mexico and the US. We weren’t supposed to do that and we did,” he said.
He wants to see “some discipline, some courage and some belief in what they can do” from the Canadians.
Despite the narrow loss, Canada outchanced Belgium and star player Alphonso Davies failed to score on a penalty kick in the 10th minute. The match's lone goal came in the 44th just before halftime.
Domestically, Mr Spriet cheers for Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.