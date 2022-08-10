Visitor centre pei

The visitor information centre in St Peter's Bay has been seeing peak days (where more than 200 visitors stop in) more frequently this July than in 2019.

Provincial tourism operations are on track to surpass the record-setting performance of 2019.

Night stays at Kings County provincial campsites were up by 18.44 per cent compared to 2019 and Parks West experienced a five per cent increase in night stays June through July.

Matthew Doiron says his business is doing better than it did throughout the pandemic but it hasn’t yet rebounded to 2019 levels.

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Combined honors degree of journalism and political science from University of Kings College and Dalhousie University, 2017. I enjoy researching and writing deep dive feature and investigative stories. Have tips? Let's talk.

