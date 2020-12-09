A 21- year- old Kings County woman was issued a ticket Wednesday morning for failing to self isolate.
Kings District RCMP issued the ticket after receiving a complaint the individual, who arrived on PEI by plane late Tuesday night, was not complying with public health regulations.
Under the current public health regulations, anyone arriving from out of province must self isolate for 14 days upon arrival.
In a statement RCMP said, “While the RCMP would prefer not to charge individuals with non-compliance, you can be assured that we will continue do so for the protection of everyone.”
The individual received a $1,050 fine.
As of November 11, there were 60 charges laid in relation to public health violations according to information from Justice and Public Safety.
