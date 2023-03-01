playhouseWEBSITE.jpg

A family event at the Kings Playhouse has been postponed due to what organizers say is “negative feedback that reached a level of intolerance, hostility, and vitriol that we did not anticipate.”

Executive director Catherine O’Brien said they have decided to postpone Drag Queen Storytime which was scheduled to take place on March 24 as part of the Winter Tales series.

