A family event at the Kings Playhouse has been postponed due to what organizers say is “negative feedback that reached a level of intolerance, hostility, and vitriol that we did not anticipate.”
Executive director Catherine O’Brien said they have decided to postpone Drag Queen Storytime which was scheduled to take place on March 24 as part of the Winter Tales series.
“When we started to get the negative comments (on social media) the first concern was for the performers,” she said.
Trey Yeo, who performs under the persona of Treyla Parktrash, was harassed through social media as was staff at the Playhouse, Ms O’Brien said.
“We had to take a step back then,” she said. “I didn’t want parents and kids, or anyone for that matter, to feel unsafe.”
The extent of the online negative comments prompted Ms O’Brien to contact police.
According to RCMP Corporal Alex Key a file has been opened based on a complaint made by Ms O’Brien and the investigation is ongoing.
Ms O’Brien said the show will be rescheduled for early spring in conjunction with the provincial library.
Georgetown Genevieve Soloman Memorial Library was originally going to host the event, but because the space is small the Playhouse was deemed a better venue.
Ms O’Brien said it is disappointing it won’t be part of the Winter Tales series, a line-up that includes performances by entertainers such as Ashley Condon, Patrick Ledwell, Alan Buchanan and Joce Reyome.
“I thought with the theme of storytelling it fit right in and it also fits in with our policy of equity, diversity and inclusion,” she added, noting that policy isn’t just on paper, it is practiced regularly.
“Many libraries and community organizations that serve children have found Drag Queen Storytimes to be a successful way of offering entertaining family programming that also helps participants to better understand and appreciate gender roles and diversity,” she said.
Though there was push-back, Ms O’Brien said she was heartened by an outpouring of support.
Some individuals have reached out to say they want to help relaunch the event.
The Drag Queen storytelling event is a first for the Playhouse, but in the past they have hosted a Drag Queen brunch family event as well as evening events for adults.
To date there has only been one other Drag Queen Storytime in PEI.
The Confederation Centre Library hosted an event in 2018 which 80 families attended. In a statement from the PEI Public Library Service a spokesperson said they are in the early stages of preparing to host another event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.