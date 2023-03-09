A laser engraver which will be used by clients to create an abundance of products is one of the new additions to Kingswood Centre. Drew Somers holds a test design sample after seeing the machine in action for the first time. Staff member Rae Kushnerek is tasked with getting the programming off the ground. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Inclusions East client Anna Driscoll works a shift at the bakery in the new Kingswood Centre in Montague. Ms Driscoll said the industrial kitchen has taken some getting used to, but she really enjoys the expanded space. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Signs of spring were in the air in the woodworking shop. Zach MacDonald, Charles Elwood and Greg Crawford were tasked with painting boards that eventually will be made into a multi-level planter. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Inclusions East executive director Nancy Anderson looks forward to welcoming the public into the new space. The plan for phase 2 of the Kingswood Centre project is mounted on the wall as a reminder of what comes next. Charlotte MacAulay photo
With thoughts of spring in the air some clients at Kingswood Centre were working on bird feeders. The painted white boards are the beginnings of a lighthouse design. From left are Colby Scott, Sam Aitken, Huey Dunphy, Heather Brothers and Melissa McGee. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Inclusions East clients have been using their new expanded facility for several months and they couldn’t be happier with the change.
Located on Crescent Lane just off the highway in Brudenell the new Kingswood Centre boasts an industrial kitchen, expanded woodworking shop, laser engraving room and so much more.
“We are excited for the opportunities it has presented,” executive director Nancy Anderson said.
On a weekly basis 28 clients use the facility and it has been a major transformation. Skill development is the foundation of the organization and with expanded spaces comes greater opportunities to learn.
Anna Driscoll said working in the kitchen with different ovens and an industrial dishwasher has been a bit of a learning curve, but she is taking it all in stride.
It is nice to have so much counter space to work on, she said, describing how much she enjoys making mouthwatering brownies, just one of the many baked goods the organization is very well known for.
The only thing that has changed in variety of goods the cooks in the kitchen produce is the volume.
A walk-in cooler and three freezers allows staff and clients to make more of their signature home-cooked meals in both single and family size.
Down the hall in the woodworking shop clients Zach MacDonald and Greg Crawford are turning their hand to painting components of a multi-tiered planter. It is one of several projects clients are working on.
Ms Anderson said the expanded space gives them the option to take on large projects too. With two new pieces of equipment, a drum sander and chop saw planer, clients will be learning new skills.
There is also a spray booth where items can be easily painted anytime of year. Previously the spray painting had to be done outdoors and with that they were at the mercy of the wind and weather.
Located directly next to the woodworking shop a tiny room houses a new venture. There, clients will be taught how to use a laser engraving machine.
Ms Anderson is excited to offer a new skill for clients to learn and like the products already sold from the woodworking shop and bakery it is a money making venture for the organization.
“Eventually we will be able to take orders for custom pieces for company swag, or weddings for example,” she said.
Even the storage closet that houses the janitorial equipment has a dual purpose.
On the morning The Graphic toured the facility Drew Somers was hard at work vacuuming the halls and entrance mats.
Board of directors president Danny Bartlett said he is most impressed with the effect the move has had on the clients. He said having everything all on one level has brought them closer.
“What is really nice is seeing the clients together with their smiles and their interaction,” he said.
He very much looks forward to extending that camaraderie out into the community once phase two of the expansion is complete.
More spaces will be added to the facility to allow community engagement on a regular basis.
For now though it is time to celebrate the space they do have.
The public is invited to a Grand Opening celebration at 2 pm on Friday, March 10.
In addition to a ribbon cutting and tours, there will be ample treats from the new kitchen and the annual Connie Ings Recognition Award will be presented to this year’s recipient. The award, which began in 2009, was created to honour the late Mrs Ings of Montague who was a founding member of Inclusions East back in the 1970s. It is given to individuals and/or community groups who have made outstanding contributions to the organization.
