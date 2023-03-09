3 planters_col.jpg

Signs of spring were in the air in the woodworking shop. Zach MacDonald, Charles Elwood and Greg Crawford were tasked with painting boards that eventually will be made into a multi-level planter. Charlotte MacAulay photo
A laser engraver which will be used by clients to create an abundance of products is one of the new additions to Kingswood Centre. Drew Somers holds a test design sample after seeing the machine in action for the first time. Staff member Rae Kushnerek is tasked with getting the programming off the ground. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Inclusions East clients have been using their new expanded facility for several months and they couldn’t be happier with the change.

Located on Crescent Lane just off the highway in Brudenell the new Kingswood Centre boasts an industrial kitchen, expanded woodworking shop, laser engraving room and so much more.

Inclusions East client Anna Driscoll works a shift at the bakery in the new Kingswood Centre in Montague. Ms Driscoll said the industrial kitchen has taken some getting used to, but she really enjoys the expanded space.  Charlotte MacAulay photo
Inclusions East executive director Nancy Anderson looks forward to welcoming the public into the new space. The plan for phase 2 of the Kingswood Centre project is mounted on the wall as a reminder of what comes next.     Charlotte MacAulay photo
With thoughts of spring in the air some clients at Kingswood Centre were working on bird feeders. The painted white boards are the beginnings of a lighthouse design. From left are Colby Scott, Sam Aitken, Huey Dunphy, Heather Brothers and Melissa McGee.     Charlotte MacAulay photo

