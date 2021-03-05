The long-awaited move for the Kingswood Centre is expected to happen before the end of 2021.
The yet to be named new training centre which supports Islanders living with intellectual and/or dual disabilities will be located on Crescent Lane in the former Service Canada building just off the highway in Brudenell.
Inclusions East executive director Nancy Anderson said the new location will bring the organization and the clients’ work great exposure.
Currently Kingswood Centre is located on Campbell Avenue in Montague. The structure, built in the early 1970s, has become too small for the needs of the clients who spend their days in the woodworking shop and bakery.
“The visibility of being along the main street coming into Montague is a big advantage compared to where we are currently located,” Ms Anderson said.
“It will not only increase the ability of people to see us, but for people to see the capability of so many of our clients.”
Currently 32 clients attend the day programs at the Kingswood Centre. Ms Anderson said they will be able to increase capacity once the new facility is built. This is welcome news as there is a waiting list.
A larger space became even more urgent during COVID-19, according to Ms Anderson.
“Our needs were even more increased because of the restrictions on physical space within the Kingswood Centre.”
A recommendation was made to the board in June to look at another option besides building a new facility, which had been the plan for several years.
The outcome was the purchase of the building on Crescent Lane which sits on 1.46 acres. This will allow for further expansion after the renovation of the existing building is complete.
Phase one of the project will see the current woodworking shop and bakery expanded.
“It will be expanded to have a ceramics program and to provide some laser engraving which will enhance some of the wood product created by clients,” Ms Anderson said.
The installation of a commercial kitchen will allow clients who work in the bakery to add catering for small events to their list of jobs.
Approximately $300,000 is already in the building fund which started in 2015 with a major fundraising campaign. Included in that amount is $123,000 from the provincial government received in 2019.
Ms Anderson said fundraising efforts will remain on the front burner considering this current project as well as an independent living centre project announced last month.
“It certainly puts increased pressure on us in terms of fundraising and online fundraising campaigns will be announced soon,” she said.
