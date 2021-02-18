It has been more than 60 years since Basil Campbell first picked up a pair of knitting needles. Now the senior from Campbell’s Cove, just northeast of Souris, continues to churn out sweaters, mittens, gloves and socks by the dozens.
His craft began innocently enough from necessity, coupled with a desire to help keep the members of his family warm.
“I picked up the yarn and two needles one day and just started knitting,” Basil said.
He was just a boy of 10 at that time.
It wasn’t too long before his mother handed him two more needles and set him to the task of knitting a pair of mittens.
“The first mitts weren’t very pretty, but they kept my hands warm,” Basil recalled.
In no time he advanced to hand-crafting gloves.
The Campbell household was bursting at the seams with 11 boys and four girls which meant the need for a lot of mittens.
Basil was one of nine boys in a row. Since their sister Genevieve (Holland) was already going out to teach school every day Basil said someone had to pick up the slack and help out with the knitting.
“I remember my brother John had started a glove and he dropped it after only getting one finger done, so I picked it up and filled in the rest,” he said.
Basil let the knitting hobby fall by the wayside for a few decades. However, when he retired while living in Toronto he soon realized he needed something for his idle hands and came across a knitting group at his church. He soon added hats, vests and sweaters to his repertoire.
Basil moved back home to PEI shortly after his wife Joan passed away and he kept right on knitting.
For the past two years he has concentrated his efforts on making gifts to be included in the Souris Lions Club Christmas Boxes.
This past Christmas he donated 30 children’s sweater and hat sets.
Basil is keen to share his skills with others as he helps a few newcomers to the regular knitting club held at Eastern Kings Rec Centre.
He isn’t one to knit by the books so to speak. While there may be a few balls of yarn scattered around his kitchen, you won’t see any pattern books.
Basil goes by patterns all right, but because he has made the same items over and over so many times all is secure in his memory - there’s really no need for words or directions on paper.
