Koady Chaisson had a composure that not only made people sit up and take notice, but also made people feel like they were the most important person in the room.
The young eastern PEI musician died suddenly at his home in Little Harbour on Thursday, January 6 at age 37.
A member of the East Pointers, an internationally acclaimed pop/folk group, Koady was a talented songwriter and banjoist. The group also included vocalist and fiddler Tim Chaisson and guitarist and keyboardist Jake Charron.
Koady got his start early, said fellow Island musician Richard Wood who recalls first meeting Koady in the tuning room at the Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival about three decades ago.
“Rollo Bay played a pivotal role for so many young musicians,” Mr Wood said.
While so many took to the fiddle, Koady went from step dancing to playing banjo and guitar.
“He had such a presence on stage and off,” Mr Wood said.
His focus was always on the person he was talking to.
“Anytime we’d have the chance to talk there could be a hundred people around and he zoned right into the conversation,” Mr Wood said.
Nova MacIsaac, manager of the East Point Lighthouse describes Koady in the same way.
“When Koady was in the room absolutely he had a presence,” Ms MacIsaac said.
In 2017 the trio played a Canada Day Concert in Eastern Kings to help celebrate the country’s 150th birthday which coincided with the 150th year of the lighthouse.
The concert, sponsored by the Lighthouse, was a memorable event and a huge part of that was due to Koady’s personality, she said.
“He was so humble too."
As part of the deal for the booking Ms MacIsaac had to provide a meal for the band.
Koady was duly impressed with the harvest soup she made and was compelled to ask for seconds. His tone, she said, “melted my heart.”
“I don’t know what it is, but something just flowed out of him that came so easy.
“He was one of a kind,” Ms MacIsaac added.
Koady’s Grade 1 teacher, Anne Chaisson, said he was always a nice person, back when he was a youngster at Fortune School and in later years when she would encounter him from time to time.
Ms Chaisson met Koady and his wife at a local restaurant one day and he went out of his way to introduce the two.
“It is just too bad (his death) had to happen,” Ms Chaisson said.
“All we can do is offer our prayers and that’s it.”
Mr Wood said Koady’s passing is a tough loss for everyone.
“He will live on through his music for sure,” he said.
Koady leaves to mourn his wife Chloe Goodyear, his parents Kenny and Donna Chaisson as well as many extended family members and friends.
A private funeral mass was planned to take place at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church for family and invited guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.