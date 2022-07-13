In a society seemingly hung up on labels per se, it will be interesting to see what, if any, mindset changes come from a new federal requirement in food packaging.
The change will mean nutrition symbols must be placed on the front of packaged foods high in saturated fat, sugars, and/or sodium. (The deadline to comply is January 1,2026.)
The move is part of Health Canada’s Healthy Eating Strategy. Hence the labeling is intended to guide the country’s populace in making informed food choices and lower the risk of diet-related chronic diseases. Basically promote healthy eating.
With portion sizes increasing as rapidly as black flies no current data appears to be available specifically in regards to fast food and obesity. The connection has been made but lacks hard data.
That said, according to Statistics Canada in 2020, around 28 per cent of adults aged 18 years and older in Canada were obese, while 36 per cent were overweight.
A slim margin exists between Canadian and US adults whose obese rates are around 36.20 per cent. But this isn’t a competition.
What is really interesting is there’s no way of knowing the number of people who actually read labels on food packaging.
That said, if Health Canada aims to improve the food environment in this country, ongoing education is a much-needed tool first and foremost.
Teaching could start at the elementary school level with students who may not do the household’s grocery shopping but nonetheless consume their share of the inventory in the family’s larder.
That brings us to organic food products, something consumers should be demanding more.
However, these products tend to be a tad more expensive, for the time being at least, and that’s understandable. But not everyone can afford organic, especially in these challenging financial times.
Regardless the belief that as long as bellies are full all is right with the world is no longer acceptable in the eyes of Health Canada.
Promoting healthy food is a positive move all around but the problem is conjoint and labels alone aren’t going to fix it.
In case anyone is wondering Vietnam is the least obese country in the world with 2.1 per cent of the population classified as obese. Like us they have access to fast food but clever cooks and bakers have adapted recipes to suit their tastes and create a better version of it.
