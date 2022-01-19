Hand-picked days that have no relevance to anything other than promoting a product or lifestyle? No.
There is always an exception of course (tongue wedged deeply into cheek). There is Festival of Sleep Day, January 3; National Pass the Buck Day on February 4 and National Ear Muff Day. It appears we missed that one since it was ‘earmarked’ for December 1.
Oh, one more: National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work Day, which is ‘celebrated’ on October 5. There is also Opposite Day, Weird Day, Funniest Day and the bizarre list carries on.
Now with Blue Monday (third Monday in January) tucked into our pockets (hopefully with holes in them) we move on.
Truthfully, for many there have been a lot of Blue Mondays followed by six more days of anxiety and uncertainty over the pandemic these past few years.
For those unfamiliar with Blue Monday it is allegedly determined by weather conditions, debt level following Christmas and New Years spending and winter-induced low motivational levels.
In reality it was a sales tactic and no vaccine is required to circumvent its presumed ill effects. Some academics might call it pseudoscience but it might be more apt to use the word ‘nonsense’.
However, when all else fails we can turn to humour - no label required.
Studies have shown that humour can improve your mental and physical health.
As Mark Twain said, “Humour is a great thing, the saving thing after all. The minute it crops up, all our hardnesses yield, all our irritations and resentments flit away, a sunny spirit takes their place.”
We can neither prevent nor control negatives that often surround us but they are certainly less noticeable if the focus is on a search for humour.
Humour doesn’t require a label. It is found in an infinite number of forms and it’s never a one-size-fits-all format.
If at times the search becomes burdensome there is always February 4th to look forward to. It is National Homemade Soup Day - no specific variety so no label necessary. It’s just soup.
